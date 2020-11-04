By The Associated Press and Staff Reports
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump won Florida, the nation’s most prized battleground election state, and he and Democrat Joe Biden shifted their focus early Wednesday to three northern industrial states that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House.
Neither candidate had the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency during an epic campaign that will shape America’s response to the surging pandemic and foundational questions of economic fairness and racial justice.
The two men were locked in tight races across the country, with Trump retaining Texas and claiming the battlegrounds of Ohio and Iowa while Biden won Minnesota and New Hampshire.
Races were too early to call in some of other fiercely contested and critical states on the map, including North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania. The president, by early Wednesday, had retained many states he won in 2016 and, as long predicted, the race in part seemed to rest on three states where Trump most surprised the Democrats four years ago — Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.
Biden, briefly appearing in front of supporters in Delaware, urged patience, saying the election “ain’t over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted.”
“It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who’s won this election,” Biden said. “That’s the decision of the American people.”
James Howell intentionally stayed away from TV pundits Tuesday night. But the 49-year-old Traverse City resident kept his computer near and refreshed results every half hour.
Howell voted Tuesday, but he doesn’t pigeonhole himself as either a Democrat or a Republican.
“I’m not right wing. I’m not left wing,” Howell said. “I’m for the whole bird.”
Howell said he is concerned the stark and hostile division between Trump supporters and Biden supporters could result in violence and mayhem when results are final.
“Our country is divided in half,” he said. “In that division, we are broken. We are a broken nation.”
Early results in several key battleground states were in flux as election officials processed a historically large number of mail-in votes.
Democrats typically outperform Republicans in mail voting, while the GOP looks to make up ground in Election Day turnout. That means the early margins between the candidates could be influenced by which type of votes — early or Election Day — were being reported by the states.
As the results began to come in, the nation braced for what was to come — and an outcome that might not be known for days.
Howell’s sole hope is that no matter the result, common respect and human decency will win out.
“There’s nothing like drawn-out news, good or bad,” Howell said. “We need to prepare for the next four years.”
The momentum from early voting carried into Election Day, as an energized electorate produced long lines at polling sites throughout the country. Turnout was higher than in 2016 in numerous counties, including all of Florida, nearly every county in North Carolina and more than 100 counties in both Georgia and Texas. That tally seemed sure to increase as more counties reported their turnout figures.
No major problems arose on Tuesday, outside the typical glitches of a presidential election: Some polling places opened late, robocalls provided false information to voters in Iowa and Michigan, and machines or software malfunctioned in some counties in the battleground states of Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Texas.
Andy Smits of Peninsula Township said he was busy working and didn’t check in on presidential results until about 6 p.m.
Smits, who is running unopposed for Grand Traverse County Drain Commissioner, said he recalled the 2016 presidential race and said he expected this year’s race to be equally close.
“I stayed awake all night four years ago and I decided on the run up to this election that I’d work late, turn in and tune into the networks in the morning.”
Penny Morris, a Republican candidate for Grand Traverse County Board in district 4, was at the party’s local headquarters Tuesday night as results began to come in.
“Even if the person we would like to see win, doesn’t win, it’s still a victory for the voting process,” said Morris, of Long Lake Township. “That’s what we want, right? For everyone to vote. I’m overjoyed about the turnout.”
Morris, a candidate for the soon to be vacated by Addison “Sonny” Wheelock, said after she and her husband voted in person Tuesday afternoon, they ran errands in Grand Traverse, Wexford and Missaukee counties.
“We passed all these precincts on the way, we could see cars overflowing the parking lots and lines out the doors. There was one precinct that we passed, where all the cars were parked on the grass. I just thought, this is the best thing ever.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.