TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan is the date everyone wants to take to the electoral ball.
And both Donald Trump and Joe Biden tried to woo the Great Lakes State in a final push to win the state's 16 electoral votes.
President Trump rallied his base Monday, bringing Air Force One to Cherry Capital Airport and speaking to thousands of ardent supporters decked out in MAGA gear.
"If we win Michigan, it's over," Trump said to the rambunctious crowd.
Trump and Biden have puddle jumped across Michigan in the last week, rallying support in the final kick to Tuesday. Trump capped off his presidential campaign in Grand Rapids later Monday night.
The extra attention paid to Michigan should come as no surprise. The state is seen as one of several battlegrounds in the Midwest.
Michigan went red in 2016, although Trump eked out a victory over Hilary Clinton by fewer than 11,000 votes — a margin of victory of just 0.13 percent. Michigan's electoral votes pushed Trump to a 304-227 victory.
The final national polls released Monday show Biden leading Trump by anywhere between seven and 10 points in Michigan.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll has the former vice president up 52-42 percent over Trump in Michigan and also gives him a 10-point lead in Wisconsin, another battleground state Trump carried in 2016.
An Emerson College poll taken Oct. 29-31 has Biden up seven points as does a similar poll conducted by Morning Consult. The Research Co. poll taken Oct. 31-Nov. 1 has Biden up 53-45 percent. The FiveThirtyEight poll gives Biden an 8.1 point lead.
But Trump said he isn't paying attention to the polls.
"We see the real numbers," he said, adding Tuesday will bring a "great red wave."
Experts and politicos see Michigan as one of the "tipping point" states. Although Biden holds leads in nearly every national poll, Trump supporters said they put little stock in the numbers.
Gary Hansen, a 65-year-old from Solon Township, expects Trump to win as easily as he did in 2016. Hansen said the only chance Biden has of winning is if there are enough "fictitious votes" from mail-in ballots.
Trump recited a number of familiar talking points from the past four years on stage Monday: Crooked Hilary, Sleepy Joe, the "radical left" taking away guns and religious liberty, the rising threat of socialism, the "fake news" media, the border wall Mexico is paying for, the Mueller report and the disrespect professional athletes show the American flag.
Trump also took the opportunity to tout his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, calling it the "China plague." Trump said his actions saved 2 million American lives.
There were plenty of red hats in the crowd Monday, but few facemasks among the thousands of rally goers.
The Trump campaign declared an end to the COVID-19 pandemic last week, but cases have been on a rapid rise. That includes in northern Michigan and the Traverse City region, which last week was downgraded to a lower public health status.
The seven-day average of daily new, confirmed cases in Michigan has risen during the past two weeks from 1,379 to 3,113, a record. The seven-day average of daily deaths has increased from 14 to about 25 over the same period, though daily deaths remain far below the April peak of 157.
The U.S. is on its way to 10 million confirmed COVID-19 cases since Jan. 21. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the U.S. saw a daily increase of more than 77,000 new cases Monday after more than 100,000 new cases were confirmed in one day last week.
More than 230,000 people in the U.S. have died from the coronavirus since March.
Trump said he expects to mass distribute a COVID-19 vaccine in "a few weeks."
"It's going to end anyway, but the vaccine is going to make it go away sooner," Trump said.
Trump did not mention Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by name nor the foiled plot to kidnap her. He only alluded to Whitmer when speaking about the pandemic.
"Open up your state, governor. Let your kids go back to school," he said.
Faint chants of "lock her up" broke out, but soon stopped.
Charlevoix resident Neil Friske, of Friske Family Farm, said Trump and Whitmer "can't be more opposite."
“I don’t expect her to say anything positive about him because she doesn’t agree with anything he stands for — and he doesn’t agree with anything she stands for," Friske said.
Michigan Republican Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield and United States Congressman Jack Bergman spoke to the audience as did Republican Senate candidate John James — all singing the praises of the president.
Chatfield said "all eyes are on Michigan."
"We won't back down from our values. We won't back down from our way of life. We won't back down from the American flag, and we need a president that's going to stand for that flag," Chatfield said.
The speaker's speech spurred the crowd to a chant of "four more years" — as did Vice President Mike Pence's speech.
Pence said the "road to victory goes through the Great Lakes State" and called Michigan "Trump country."
Election Day likely will end with record voter turnout in northern Michigan, the state and the country -- mostly driven by mail-in voting.
Grand Traverse, Antrim, Benzie, Leelanau and Kalkaska counties already reported a record number of registered voters and a record number of absentee voters.
Kalkaska County resident Dave McCarthy plans to vote in-person Tuesday because "it's tradition."
— Andrew Rosenthal contributed to this report
