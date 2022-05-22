BELLAIRE — A Helena Township resident served Antrim County officials with election-related civil lawsuit paperwork Thursday, during the public comment portion of a county commission meeting.

“You’ve been served,” Dorothy Eschenberg said, while handing out copies of a lawsuit filed May 17 by Randy Bishop, a radio personality, state senate candidate and resident of Antrim County.

Antrim County election lawsuit Record-Eagle coverage of the lawsuit related to the 2020 general election in Antrim County:

“Oh great,” quipped Commission Chair Terry VanAlstine, when handed his copy.

The county has, since Nov. 23, 2020, been embroiled in an election-related lawsuit which captured national headlines after allies of former President Donald Trump twice visited the county to access voting equipment — once with the benefit of a court order.

Thirteenth Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer signed the order in December, 2020, then later dismissed the lawsuit in 2021, which had been filed by Bill Bailey and argued by his attorney, Matthew DePerno, who later became the Republican nominee for state Attorney General.

DePerno last month argued against the lower court’s dismissal in front of a three-judge panel of the state Court of Appeals, which in a unanimous decision found an individual voter cannot dictate the terms of an audit of election results, dismissing the appeal.

Bishop, a conservative radio host who also goes by “Trucker Randy,” accuses in court documents the county’s nine commissioners, as well as Clerk Sheryl Guy, Sheriff Daniel Bean, Prosecutor James Rossiter and Administrator Peter Garwood, of violating his civil rights.

Bishop is running for 37th District state senate seat as a Democrat.

Results of recent redistricting determined the 37th District now comprises eight counties from Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties in the Lower Peninsula, up through Chippewa and Mackinac counties in the Eastern Upper Peninsula.

The complaint against Antrim County officials was filed by Bishop’s attorney, Daniel Gilbert of Mt. Pleasant, and seeks up to $1 million in damages.

Court records show the case has been assigned to Elsenheimer; an amended complaint was filed Thursday, which corrected a number of spelling and other errors, including the gender of one of the county commissioners.