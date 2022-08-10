TRAVERSE CITY — A pick-up truck hit a Bay Area Transportation Authority bus Tuesday morning, Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office reported, but no passengers were on the bus at the time.
The truck driver hit the bus while he was pulling onto U.S. 31 at the intersection of Holiday Road and the highway, Lt. Brian Giddis said.
The driver told police officers he was blinded by the sunlight and ran a red light, then hit the BATA bus.
The BATA driver was taken to Munson Medical Center for observation, Giddis said.
BATA Director of Communications and Development Eric Linguar said the driver was taken to Munson as a precautionary measure. According to Linguar, the driver was doing well Tuesday morning.
He said the status of the driver’s discharge from Munson was unknown to him.
The sheriff’s office is still investigating the crash.
