My favorite media cliche is the list of things you should do “before you die.” “100 Michigan landmarks to see before you die” or “75 nonfiction books to read before you die” or “50 highway rest areas to visit before you die,” that sort of thing.
The phrasing feels so unnecessarily intense. “10 seasonal farmers markets you need to check out ... BEFORE YOU DIE!!” (Thunderclap.) Presumably there’s SEO research demonstrating that the implied urgency earns more clicks, but good lord, must we think about dying every time we’re looking for, I don’t know, where to buy maple syrup? And isn’t the “before you die” part of any to-do list just redundant?
This was the unexpected subtext to an excellent piece by Clive Thompson, recently published in Wired magazine, that began with a much more anodyne topic: digital productivity apps. Thompson was examining the creation and explosion of digital tools that are designed to help people accomplish everything on their personal and professional to-do lists, before his column pivoted, suddenly but inevitably, toward the void.
So these apps exist by the hundreds and have millions of users in the field of what’s now called “knowledge work,” which is basically anything requiring a laptop. They have fanciful startup-chic names such as IDoneThis, Todoist, OmniFocus, Any.do, RescueTime, SaneBox and Stayfocused. Their purpose, generally, is to organize a person’s work, keep users on-task, increase output, maximize efficiency and discourage procrastination.
What Thompson found, however, is that productivity apps don’t work. They function as designed, sure, but data from several of the companies suggest people aren’t getting any more work done than they would have otherwise. Tasks accumulate in the apps until the users abandon them, overwhelmed and demoralized by the futility of it all.
The reasons why are not technical, but existential. Productivity apps aren’t collaborative working tools for teams, but personalized attempts to negotiate the realities of time. And keeping lists of chores, projects and hoped-for milestones within that ever-dwindling supply of hourglass sand provides a constant reminder how little of it is ultimately available to us.
“Every single time you write down a task for yourself, you are deciding how to spend a few crucial moments of the most nonrenewable resource you possess: your life,” Thompson writes. “Every to-do list is, ultimately, about death.”
The reason I’m thinking about this is not just because I recently turned 40, and suddenly everything seems finite. Well, it is connected to that milestone birthday in the sense that mortality is now the backdrop to whatever I do, from deciding on dinner to picking a streaming show to staring at the ceiling when I suddenly wake in the middle of the night.
And it certainly informs how I experience a Michigan summer, which, like probably a lot of people, I tend to enter with an ambitious to-do list of activities that can only be accomplished between May and September.
I must kayak on this many rivers. I must cavort across beaches and dunes and national forests. I must bike and hike and marvel at sunsets. I must cottage — “cottage” being a verb — and campfire-sit and talk my way into other people’s pools and boats. I must do things al fresco that would ordinarily happen indoors, such as eating and watching live music. I must roadtrip to Detroit and the Upper Peninsula and adjoining Great Lakes states that aren’t Ohio.
And how much of that have I done? Maybe 20 percent? Here we are in the middle of August, when many of us start taking stock of how we’ve spent these fleeting tolerable-weather months and get realistic about what can still happen before August and September slip away — admittedly a supremely first-world concern.
Do we surrender to the flow of time, let the fleeting season drift past and risk later regretting that we didn’t use it to our full advantage? Or do we panic and scramble to cram as much obligatory fun into the next six weeks as humanly possible?
Will I get to the other 80 percent of my to-do list this summer, next summer, any summer? Before I die?
I was really hoping to avoid the conclusion that 40 is the mid-August of life.
