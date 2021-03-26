So ... how’s it going out there?
Does the onset of spring seem a little more momentous this year? The annual awakening, a little more symbolic than usual? The stirring of life, a little more noisy and eager?
What’s the past year been like for you? Has it flown by or has it dragged? Or has time distorted in such a way that you’re experiencing both sensations at once: weeks and months disappearing in a blink while still feeling slow as molasses? Do you scroll through your phone out of boredom but also feel, somehow, that there are never enough hours in the day?
What do you miss the most? Dinner parties? Playdates? Poker night? Karaoke? Would you give just about anything right now to see even a mediocre live band? Will we experience, as has been suggested, a new Roaring Twenties? Will we rush into reopened public spaces to eat and drink, to hear music, to dance?
You’re planning to get vaccinated, right?
Have you thought back to the early weeks of the pandemic? The creeping fear? The runs on toilet paper and flour? The lines at the grocery store? The wide berths and weird eyes-only looks we’d give each other when passing on the sidewalk? TV commercial voiceovers intoning, “In these trying times…”?
Remember “Tiger King”? Remember when Zoom happy hours were fun? Remember that sourdough starter?
Have you been counting down the days till you can hug nieces, nephews or grandkids? Have you grown to appreciate family and friends in ways you always took for granted? Or do you stare at your kids and scream inside? Have you seen reports about numbskulls on spring break and felt both an intense loathing and gratitude for not living through a pandemic at that age?
Have you lost anyone to the virus? Have you needed to delay or forego a memorial service? Is a loved one suffering in ways that can only be explained by Long COVID? Have arguments about masks and distancing shattered relationships already strained by politics? Were the holidays a mess?
Did you let your guard down more than you should have? Did you fall into a terror and shame spiral every time you got a sore throat? Did you actually get the virus? Were you 100 percent convinced you had it — the aches, the fatigue, the wild fevers — only to test negative? Can you make it another few months?
Is the prospect of a reopened world actually a little scary? Will part of you miss the cocoon when all of this is really done? Have you grown to cherish solitude, the space inside your bubble, the mundane time-fillers that have become passions? (Me: huge puzzles.) Do you have a favorite mask?
Is there a growing list of things you don’t miss about pre-pandemic life? Has it been nice to feel certain pressures lifted? The pressure to achieve, to actualize, to “rise and grind,” to maximize every waking second, to show up or risk missing out?
How much of “back to normal” will we settle for? Does our optimism about the pandemic’s foreseeable end apply to any of the structural weaknesses that became painfully visible in the past year?
Can we rethink our relationship to work? Can we talk about who gets rewarded and for what? Will we adequately compensate the people who showed up every day, at great danger to themselves, to keep essential parts of the world running? Are we cool with Jeff Bezos nearly doubling his wealth during the pandemic while Amazon warehouse workers skip bathroom breaks to meet productivity quotas?
Will we do more than pay lip service to the centuries of systemic racism that continue shaping our country? Will we have the courage to re-envision the role of police in our communities? Will we be ready the next time this happens?
If, after a year, questions like this don’t have obvious affirmative answers, does that mean it’s too late? And if we didn’t learn from this, what is it going to take?
