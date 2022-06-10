Midway through “We Own This City,” HBO’s miniseries drama about police corruption in Baltimore, there is a courtroom scene in which prosecutors are unable to fill a jury with citizens who say they would trust the testimony of a police officer. One prospective juror says he wouldn’t believe the cops if they told him his own mother loved him.
Granted, the scene takes place not long after the 2015 death of Freddie Gray, a Black man who was mortally injured while in police custody, had sparked heated protests across the city.
But based on everything else depicted in “We Own The City,” it is hard to imagine any other time in recent history when a court in Baltimore would be able to find a single juror, let alone a panel of 12, who could remain impartial in any case involving a police department this crooked.
The series, created by David Simon and George Pelecanos from a book of the same name by Baltimore Sun crime reporter Justin Fenton, dramatizes the reign and fall of the BPD’s Gun Trace Task Force. The plainclothes unit’s purpose was to bring down Baltimore’s homicide rate, but instead it spent the 2010s basically terrorizing the city.
Structured around the federal investigation into the officers’ misdeeds, the series mostly unfolds in nonlinear flashbacks showing the GTTF’s rampant corruption, which resulted in racketeering charges and eventual prison sentences for 13 BPD officers.
The ringleader was Sgt. Wayne Jenkins (Jon Bernthal in a sizzling performance), whose swaggering, depraved machismo would be cartoonish if it hadn’t caused so much damage. Under his leadership, GTTF cops harassed, robbed, abused and extorted civilians and basically treated an already destitute city as their own playground and piggy bank.
Given the political temperature and the ongoing reckoning with the role of policing in America, “We Own This City” would be necessary viewing in 2022 even if the words “David Simon” and “Baltimore” weren’t already enough to get any serious TV fan on board.
Simon is of course the mastermind behind “The Wire,” the revered HBO series from the 2000s that used the drug war in Baltimore, and initially a boilerplate cops-versus-dealers framework, as a springboard into a panoramic study of social and institutional collapse in urban America.
He has described “We Own This City,” whose entire six-episode run is available on the Max streaming platform, as a spiritual successor to “The Wire,” if not a literal sequel, and plenty of “Wire” actors pop up in a story that strongly echoes the fictional events of the earlier series.
Seeing Jamie Hector, who in “The Wire” played the terrifying kingpin Marlo, as a mostly strait-laced homicide detective took some getting used to. And his character, Sean Suiter, got too near the stench of the task force and met with tragedy despite being, by all other indications, a “good guy.”
As with “The Wire,” heroism and villainy in “We Own This City” are not binary concepts. A few of the crooked cops are unequivocally awful — one of the officers, Daniel Hersl (Josh Charles) is such a menace to the city’s Black community that his name frequently appears in local rap verses.
Yet for Suiter and several others, decisions that seem obviously wrong in the hindsight of a federal probe are less clear-cut in real time. They all took money, they all lied. But if the drug war is itself amoral, what difference does it make if they help themselves to some of the dirty cash?
And how many of us, with families to support, would risk our livelihoods and by ratting out colleagues to defend the abstract ideals of a broken system? There’s no single bad guy, just a rotting hierarchy: under-resourced schools that are pipelines to the street corners and straight into a broken criminal justice system, and a corrupt city government rendered inert by bureaucracy that exists only to perpetuate itself.
The cops, in other words, are just humans in an indifferent system. The obvious problem is the superhuman authority this system grants them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.