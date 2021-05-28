Turns out flying saucers just needed a little rebranding.
Suddenly everyone, from politicians to military personnel to intelligence officials to mainstream media outlets, seems to be talking about unidentified flying objects. Long considered a punchline, UFOs are now openly discussed as both a scientific curiosity and potential security threat.
Under the more respectable name of “unexplained aerial phenomena,” their existence has become an open secret, and the secret is this: Nobody really knows anything.
The U.S. government, after denying knowledge of such objects for more than half a century, now basically admits they’re real and that the military is as confused as the rest of us. Weird things happen in the sky. Most of them have logical explanations. A lot of them do not. Go forth and discuss publicly without fear of ridicule.
This shift in perspective probably began in 2017, when the New York Times revealed the existence of a Defense Department program that was investigating reports of UFOs — er, sorry, UAPs — until as recently as 2012. Revived interest prompted the creation of an intelligence task force, which next month will submit a public report to Congress on its research into mysterious sightings.
The Pentagon has declassified several videos of UAPs that it says it cannot explain. A few weeks ago, “60 Minutes” interviewed ex-Navy pilots who described encounters with objects in U.S. airspace that defied our comprehension of technology and physics: rapid acceleration without visible propulsion, inexplicable maneuvering, bizarre shapes, other sci-fi stuff.
This is all very cool, especially for 1990s kids who organized our calendars around mythology episodes of “The X-Files,” which advanced a storyline about shadowy government agents conspiring with a warring race of extraterrestrial colonists, a black ooze containing an alien virus and ... something something something. I lost interest in the later seasons.
But anyway, these real-world developments also feel a bit deflating, because the more we learn about the universe, the less interesting the traditional UFO/UAP narrative becomes. Unexplainable lights in the sky are fun to think about — and surely transformative and mindblowing for those who encounter them — but they feel like small potatoes compared to larger, more fundamental questions embedded in the broader search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI).
Namely, are we alone or not? And what would knowing the answer mean for life on Earth? And how do we reconcile the likelihood of intelligent life outside our solar system with our inability thus far to detect it?
We’ve identified dozens of theoretically habitable exoplanets in our cosmic backyard. Some applications of the Drake Equation (which mathematically expresses the probability of extraterrestrial life) estimate that trillions of alien civilizations have existed since the universe formed. Others are more conservative; last summer, a group of researchers argued in the Astrophysical Journal that there were precisely 36 “contactable” alien civilizations in the Milky Way.
But those calculations depend on things we won’t understand until, if and when, we confirm our not-aloneness. In lieu of such a discovery, there are only more questions.
Such as, does extraterrestrial life exist in a form we can identify, or communicate in a way we would recognize? Do civilizations ever master galactic travel, or is the nature of intelligent life to destroy itself first? Is coexistence between interstellar races possible, or do advanced societies survive by turning predatory? Is broadcasting our whereabouts a mistake? Does the vastness of space make detection impossible on a human timeline?
What do these questions have to do with flying saucers? Well, if UAPs are indeed extraterrestrial objects, it answers all of them, and many others, with a specificity that conforms a little too well to our own imaginations. What a coincidence, the SETI researcher Jason Wright recently wrote in Slate, that UAPs “apparently break the laws of physics just like alien spacecraft from science fiction do.”
For decades, we’ve written and dreamed about little green men, abductions in the night on country roads, government conspiracies, hidden artifacts on military bases, reverse-engineered alien technology and so on. And maybe it’s all true! But I would think, and hope, the universe has better stories to tell us.
