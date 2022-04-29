There are countless reasons Japan is so intoxicating to foreign travelers. To name a few: the stunning natural beauty and overwhelming urban vistas, the impeccable and rightly famous transit system, the humbling politeness of almost every person you meet.
Then there are the smaller details, the things I’ve never stopped missing since I first visited a few years ago. Like how on almost every block in almost any city, you can get hot coffee in a can(!) out of a vending machine.
Or how Japanese 7-Elevens might be the closest thing to heaven humans have engineered, with their abundant fresh sushi, delicious and ingeniously packaged snackery and obscure grooming products I didn’t know I needed but whose absence in my life now haunts me.
I’m of course romanticizing. And it’s easy to do that with any place you visit as a tourist, since, obviously, you’re only seeing it from one angle, or at least many angles fewer than people whose lives happen there. And while the country is famously hospitable to international visitors, it can be a different ballgame for immigrants who want to move there and work.
A scene late in the HBO Max miniseries “Tokyo Vice” illustrates this well. Jake Adelstein (Ansel Elgort) is walking to work in Tokyo when he randomly encounters a high school friend from Missouri. The friend is taking a year off college to travel and “take in Japan,” which he finds “mind-blowing.”
Jake doesn’t quite know how to relate. By this point in the eight-episode series, which wrapped up earlier this week, he’s become the first white American reporter at Tokyo’s leading daily newspaper, learned his way around the criminal underworld and stumbled into a love triangle with an American nightclub singer and an entry-level yakuza gangster.
“Tokyo Vice” is loosely adapted from the real-life Adelstein’s 2009 memoir of the same name. Set near the turn of the millennium, it’s executive-produced by Michael Mann, who also directed the pilot episode. The material proves ideal for a filmmaker who perfected the art of nighttime urban cinematography in films such as “Collateral,” “Heat” and his deeply underrated 2006 version of “Miami Vice.”
For reasons mostly left unexplained, Jake has emigrated and embedded himself in an unfamiliar culture that doesn’t know what to make of him — he’s often called “gaijin,” a derogatory term for foreigner — and where he sticks out like a sore thumb. Literally: Elgort is 6-foot, 4-inches and usually a head taller than everyone around him.
Ignorant of Japanese social customs but eager to win favor and access, he uses that idiot-abroad outsider status to his professional advantage, insinuating himself into both sides of a yakuza turf war and the good graces of a veteran detective, Katagiri (Ken Watanabe). Desperate for stories in an intensely competitive workplace, he pits these factions against each other with dangerous results.
For American viewers unfamiliar with Japanese society, Jake often proves an effective audience surrogate, letting “Tokyo Vice” deliver its fish-out-of-water story without fetishizing or overly exoticizing the culture it explores.
We follow him around a dazzling city in an era of last hurrahs both for print journalism and certain kinds of organized crime in a rapidly globalizing economy. A memorable scene finds Jake bonding with the young gangster Sato (Show Kasamatsu) while singing their hearts out to “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys.
Elgort’s investment in his character is impressive; reportedly he learned Japanese for the role. But one’s comfort with his presence might depend on familiarity with the past sexual assault allegations against him that tend to resurface every time he appears in a major project.
That asterisk aside, “Tokyo Vice” is a simmering, compulsively watchable noir with effectively drawn (if mostly stock) characters and a world that feels endless, because, if you’ve ever experienced Tokyo, it pretty much is. Just like the snack aisle in a Japanese 7-Eleven, which I can verify is indeed “mind-blowing.”
