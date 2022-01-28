The first rule of “Encanto” is you do not talk about Bruno. The second rule is that you can basically ignore the first rule, because everyone, it seems, is talking about Bruno. And talking and talking and talking.
As most of us know by now, Bruno is a character who shows up about halfway through “Encanto,” an animated film set in rural Colombia that has been a runaway success on the Disney+ streaming platform, where it appeared just before Christmas. Since then, “Encanto,” a revival of Disney’s revered movie musical format, has been culturally unavoidable for anyone who’s spent time near a screen.
For instance, my partner, who was born in Colombia, is already assembling her Halloween costume as Mirabel, a young woman born into the supernaturally gifted Madrigal family, who live in an enchanted mansion. Mirabel is the lone Madrigal not blessed with a useful magical power, but, in the great tradition of misfit Disney protagonists, becomes the only person who can save the day when her family is threatened.
There is much to love about “Encanto.” It’s the most visually impressive Disney film not produced by Pixar. Its celebration of Colombian culture is a work of powerful representation. (There are wonderful videos online showing kids for the first time seeing Disney characters that look like them.) Its embrace of magical realism adheres to a rich vein in Latin American literature. And its soundtrack — mostly written by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda — is wall-to-wall bangers.
The most popular song is “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” which sits at No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and is No. 1 in the U.K. It’s the first Disney song to top the British chart, and is the most popular Disney song in the U.S. since the early-1990s heyday of animated musicals, when “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin” briefly occupied the top spot. So, yes, that means “Bruno” is officially more popular than “Let It Go,” the “Frozen” song that has terrorized parents of young children for nearly 10 years.
Not surprisingly, that popularity is thanks to streaming — 80 million on Spotify, 130 million on YouTube, several billion TikTok views — since “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is hardly a conventional radio song. Nor is it even the “Encanto” song that seems best optimized for pop consumption. (That’d be “Surface Pressure,” which is slightly lower on the charts.)
“Bruno” is a complicated ensemble number that is dense with backstory and is a buoyant showcase for the characters’ personalities. Like the best of Miranda’s work, it contains three or four individual melodic pieces that are instantly unforgettable. And it does that musical theater thing I absolutely love, where the song peaks with performers singing their individual melodies on top of each other. (The internet doesn’t agree on a name for this. Vocal polyphony, maybe?)
It’s a classic “villain” song in the tradition of “Be Prepared” from “The Lion King,” “Gaston” from “Beauty and the Beast” or even “Cruella de Vil” from “101 Dalmatians.” When the song appears, Bruno, Mirabel’s black-sheep uncle, remains unseen, exiled from his family after his own “gift” — seeing into the future — proved too distressing.
It takes a few listens to truly appreciate the song’s narrative cleverness. As various characters share embellished stories about Bruno, it becomes clear that they aren’t talking about him at all, and are instead projecting their own fears and insecurities onto a convenient target.
The character is teased as sinister, but when he finally appears (voiced by John Leguizamo), he’s merely sensitive and misunderstood. The film’s lack of a literal bad guy might be the shrewdest innovation performed by “Encanto,” which instead finds its sources of conflict in miscommunication and generational trauma.
That sprinkle of moral complexity surely is a blessing for pandemic-weary parents who are about one minute of “Cocomelon” away from losing it. And if, once a decade, a Disney song is going to jackhammer itself into our brains and stay there forever, it could be a lot worse than “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”
