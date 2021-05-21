Colson Whitehead’s widely beloved 2016 novel “The Underground Railroad” takes one of history’s most enduring metaphors — the hidden “railroad” of abolitionists who helped slaves flee to the north — and renders it bracingly literal. His underground railroad is, most assuredly, a railroad, with hidden depots, a human workforce and steel tracks extending into the dark unknown.
It’s via this railroad that the protagonist, a young Georgia runaway named Cora, gets her first taste of freedom, or at least the type of freedom that is available in an American south still in slavery’s clutches.
That’s “an” American south, not “the.” Whitehead’s novel takes place in an alternate version of pre-Civil War society, immediately recognizable in context, but with key differences that render his story both fantastically inventive and thoroughly disturbing.
In “The Underground Railroad,” newly adapted by Barry Jenkins for a series on Amazon Prime, states have engineered different systems to manage and oppress their involuntary Black populations, and each stop on Cora’s Odysseyian journey posits a hypothetical twist on slavery or its aftermath that is ahistorical but plausible. (“Gulliver’s Travels” is an oft-cited reference point.)
Cora’s Georgia plantation exists within the brutal system straight from the most unsparing antebellum historical accounts.
At her first stop, South Carolina, “free” Black residents live in apparent comfort in a community whose pleasant facade masks a dark and perverse reality. In North Carolina, Black life has been fully outlawed, with all the horror that implies. In Indiana, an apparent utopia is a potent reminder that true freedom might always remain illusory.
Whitehead’s spare, elegant prose produced the destabilizing sensation of not knowing where your own background knowledge ends and the author’s imagination kicks in, an effect similar to that of magical realism, a literary genre that blurs the lines between fantasy and reality in disorienting ways.
That dreamlike quality, along with the novel’s episodic structure, makes “The Underground Railroad” an ideal prospect for adaptation into a series, particularly for a filmmaker with the pedigree of Jenkins, director of the Oscar-winning 2016 film “Moonlight.” And the caliber of his production — visually arresting, perfectly cast, profoundly relevant and unsettling — is the interpretation Whitehead’s source material demands.
Cora (Thuso Mbedu) is haunted by the absence of her mother, who ran away from the same plantation and abandoned her as a young child. Cora herself makes a hasty getaway with fellow slave Caesar (Aaron Pierre), but when she accidentally kills a would-be captor, the stakes of their escape become life-and-death. They’re chased by Ridgeway (Joel Edgerton), a slave catcher who hunts Cora with an intensity echoing Javert’s obsessive pursuit of Valjean in “Les Miserables.”
It feels odd, admittedly, to discuss a work such as “The Underground Railroad” merely in terms of literary references, plot mechanics and production qualities, given the subject matter.
The series is often difficult to watch, willfully so. Jenkins, who directed all 10 episodes, never flinches from the atrocities he’s exploring, even if the world he weaves is one of fantasy, escape and possible redemption. Long way of saying: you’re not going to want to binge this.
The challenge for the viewer is reconciling the beauty of Jenkins’ compositions and the confidence of his craft with the ugliness of the story it serves.
“The Underground Railroad” joins a larger conversation, which I’m wildly unqualified to unpack, about recent depictions of Black suffering in popular entertainment and whether shows and movies such as “Them,” “Antebellum” and even “12 Years a Slave” exploit historical traumas for storytelling effect.
Jenkins wrestled with that question throughout the four-year process of adapting “The Underground Railroad,” particularly when shooting “Georgia,” the harrowing first episode, on a former plantation.
He recently told “Fresh Air” host Terry Gross that he often thought about stopping production and using his budget to buy the property and burn it down, erasing its history rather than reenacting it.
Instead, thankfully, he’s honored those who suffered and died there by building a towering visual tribute to their memory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.