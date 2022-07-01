The FX series “The Old Man” begins with the title character, played by Jeff Bridges, trying to make it through a night without getting out of bed more than three times to relieve himself.
By the end of the first episode, he’s on the run from the U.S. government, having killed three agents sent to assassinate or apprehend him, one with his bare hands, alongside two doting rottweilers he’s trained to dismember any would-be assailants.
For those of us starting to feel the encroachment of mortality into our thoughts and routines, our encounters with the aging process probably are much closer to one of these extremes than the other. So “The Old Man,” which stars Bridges as a 70-something ex-CIA operative whose past catches up with him violently, is a vicarious thrill ride. Perhaps I’m projecting.
Either way, “The Old Man” is a particularly well-executed version of what is known in the world of TV and film tropes as the “Retired Badass” storyline.
Bridges’ character, Dan Chase (an assumed name), is the Quiet Older Guy in the neighborhood who Just Wants To Live a Normal Life but is Haunted By His Past and always one false move away from finding himself Back in the Game, for which he is equipped with a Unique Set of Skills.
Individual details are almost beside the point, but while working in the CIA in the 1980s during the Russian invasion of Afghanistan, Chase broke with the agency to fight as a mercenary under an Afghan warlord, whom he later double-crossed.
When the warlord resurfaces decades later and seeks revenge, he manipulates levers of power in Washington to instigate an FBI manhunt for Chase, led by Chase’s old handler, Harold Harper, played by John Lithgow.
The only words that really matter in the preceding paragraph are “John Lithgow,” whose casting opposite Bridges elevates mostly stock material into the realm of appointment viewing.
This pairing crackles even if their characters have yet to share the screen in the three episodes I’ve seen so far. (“The Old Man” airs Thursdays on FX, and new episodes appear the following day on Hulu.)
A lot of viewers will have been hooked by the long stretches in the pilot episode consisting solely of telephone dialogue between their two characters.
They compare notes on how they’ve aged and what they’ve lost, trade innuendos about “the old days” and share an unspoken understanding that no matter how the chase unfolds, both of their ends are a lot closer than their beginnings.
Halfway through the series, it’s unclear whether this contemplative old-guy stuff is window dressing for a boilerplate spy novel adaptation (Thomas Perry wrote the bestselling source material), or if it’s the other way around — that a by-numbers thriller series might tell us something substantive about aging and death.
Bridges’ performance does much of that work, and not just because of the actor’s place in the Gen-X/Millennial imagination as the eternally zen hero in “The Big Lebowski.”
During the series’ filming over the past couple of years, Bridges was treated for stomach cancer and also nearly died of COVID, experiences he’s discussed in interviews with characteristic humility and laconic wit.
The Dude abides no matter what crosses his path, up to and very much including mortality.
This character is quite a bit less serene about the prospect of death, at least his own.
“The Old Man” features several tense scenes of hand-to-hand combat, during which the fugitive agent eliminates decades-younger adversaries in all sorts of wildly improbable ways.
His skill thus far at eluding that ultimate foe might often strain credulity, but a lot of us in the target audience will want to stand up and cheer, assuming there’s a comfy back pillow waiting for us when we calm down.
