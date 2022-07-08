A few years ago, I was browsing at a record store and overheard a conversation that happened between a couple of probably high school-aged girls when they found the Nirvana albums.
One remarked that she was sick of hearing Nirvana because her mom played the band’s music constantly. The other girl said she had never actually heard Nirvana, observing that “everyone at school wears their t-shirts but nobody listens to the music.”
Ordinarily, this kind of experience would make me want to curl up, die on the ground and let my obsolete carcass return to the indifferent dust. But at least part of that statement is true: you still see kids wearing Nirvana shirts, just like they did 30 years ago after “Nevermind” came out and basically every year since.
But even considering the quality of the band’s music and the tragic story of frontman Kurt Cobain’s suicide, Nirvana’s persistence still feels unexplained given the countless cultural shifts in the decades since, suggesting there’s a piece missing from a story everyone already knows.
So it’s a perfect topic for Chuck Klosterman, the incisive cultural critic whose newest collection of essays, “The Nineties: A Book,” makes the case that Nirvana is somehow even more significant, and for different reasons, than is commonly understood.
The 1990s as we remember them, Klosterman argues, began when the iconic video for “Smells Like Teen Spirit” — showing the band playing at an anarchic faux-pep rally — became ubiquitous a few months after the “Nevermind” album was released in the fall of 1991.
The song’s subversive video and opaque lyrics normalized the mindset of “intellectual apathy” that would define ‘90s discourse. It also instigated the cultural obsession with creative integrity and “selling out” that was based on the (incorrect) assumption that Cobain and his bandmates had never wanted to become popular.
But the combined sensory experience of the song and video, Klosterman writes, were also rock music’s “logical conclusion — not as a genre, but as the pivotal force propelling youth culture. That transformation initiated rock’s recession from the center of society.” He’s right that any good rock album released since then has to some degree huffed “Nevermind’s” fumes while other genres became more commercially and socially dominant.
The idea of Nirvana as a cultural endpoint, rather than a launching-off for Alternative Nation, is counterintuitive but makes sense in the sweep of Klosterman’s larger argument, which is that the ‘90s themselves represented the end of a certain historical phase.
It was the last period when kids could disappear on their bikes all day, when people could choose to be unreachable and when politics did not feel apocalyptic. It was a time when the internet was still fun and mysterious, and the technology, while quickly turning digital, was still accessible to the analog mind. (The book’s cover features one of those transparent novelty landline phones.)
This positions most of Generation X (Klosterman’s cohort) and older millennials in the historically unique position of possessing “total recall of both the previous world and the world that came next.”
Next, we know, came a world of chaos and warfare, endless disruption and escalating crises — some of it inevitable, much of it not. Surveying the decade’s politics, Klosterman reconsiders the historical significance of Ross Perot, the eccentric billionaire who ran for president in 1992 as a third-party candidate and may have cost George H.W. Bush the election.
Had Bill Clinton lost instead, it would have been the Democrats who spent the next decade trying to remake themselves rather than settling into the generation-long inertia whose consequences are still unfolding. The Republicans’ response to defeat in the 1990s was the ascent of the far right, the nihilistic politics of polarization and the long-game takeover of the Supreme Court.
So for many of us, ‘90s nostalgia is understandable. Klosterman cites an observation, usually attributed to Vladimir Lenin, that “There are decades when nothing happens, and there are weeks when decades happen.” Considering the last few years, months and weeks of American life, I’d trade all my Nirvana shirts for another decade when nothing happens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.