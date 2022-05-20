It’s hard to pinpoint where “The Kids In the Hall” sits in the pantheon of all-time great sketch-comedy shows, but it’s right up there.
Although the series was produced by Lorne Michaels, it had nowhere near the reach of “Saturday Night Live.” Relative to other sketch shows of its time (late 1980s-early ‘90s), “Kids” was less hip than “The State,” less edgy than “The Ben Stiller Show,” less socially attuned than “In Living Color” and less formally inventive than “Mr. Show.”
Its cast was a troupe of five Canadian white guys — Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson — who all contributed more or less equally and among whom there was no clear breakout star. The series rarely bothered to satirize the news, trends or pop culture of its day.
But the same qualities that rendered it somewhat anonymous in the 1990s have made “The Kids in the Hall” weirdly timeless. Disinterested in topical comedy or celebrity impersonations, it endures purely because of the quality of its material. Sketch for sketch, character for character, it’s simply funnier than almost any other show in its format.
“The Kids in the Hall” caught me at that extremely impressionable stage between late childhood and full-blown adolescence and as a result shaped a lot of my sensibilities and tastes. Partly, that’s a result of my parents never getting cable, so I had to watch it at friends’ houses, where it felt as if I was experiencing a slice of adult counterculture, whose subversive humor and Canadian-ness often fell just outside my grasp.
Just hearing that jangly college-rock theme song summons the sense-memory. The titles of some better-known sketches are enough to fill me with joy: “Crushing Your Head,” “Chicken Lady,” “Thirty Helens,” “The Daves I Know,” “The Cincinnati Kid.”
It was probably inevitable that “The Kids in the Hall” would return in some form, especially since its long afterlife in Comedy Central reruns has nurtured generations of comedy fans and performers.
A revival season appeared last weekend on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service, and it proves a best-case scenario for the reboot of a beloved property. The writing and performances are sharp, and the recurring characters appear sparingly (although, rest assured, many a head gets crushed). Its eight tight episodes rarely lag, outlast their welcome or overplay their jokes.
And as always, the series excels at establishing high-concept premises and rendering them purely and joyfully juvenile. The new season’s third episode has a sketch starring McKinney as a man so obsessed with Shakespeare he has a life-sized head-and-torso bust of the Bard in his home. One night, he summons it to life and spends the duration of the sketch trying to prevent the newly sentient sculpture from spilling its blood and entrails all over the floor.
Along with the Kids themselves, now mostly in their 60s, what’s aged remarkably well is the adult sophistication that has always occupied the margins of even the silliest material. This was most visible in the Kids’ use of drag whenever a sketch called for a female character, but the jokes were always at the expense of social double standards or structural sexism rather than the women themselves.
Sketch after sketch featured alcoholic parents, impotent authority figures and soul-crushing office jobs. At least once a week I chuckle to myself about an old sketch called “Businessmen Networking,” in which a senior manager teaches a new recruit the art of inane conversation among “businessmen meeting businessmen for the purposes of meeting at a later date.”
They were describing a world that, in the ‘90s, I had yet to discover. But every time I’ve attempted professional small talk, I’ve understood a little more clearly that “The Kids in the Hall” wasn’t only making dark fun of what the five brilliant comedians saw — it was preparing young fans for all the absurdity that awaited us.
