It has been brought to my attention that anytime I talk about tech companies, digital capitalism or the streaming economy, it sounds as if I’m standing on a soapbox in an underground doomsday bunker, ranting sub-coherently to an attentive audience of Starting Lineup sports figurines.
But every once in a while, it feels nice to remove the tinfoil helmet and recognize when something genuinely nice happens as a byproduct of an otherwise depressing Big Data ecosystem.
For instance, whenever I start ranting about how Facebook’s News Feed is the single most destructive invention of the 21st century, I have to pause and remind myself that I met my partner using an algorithmic dating app.
Another thing that’s objectively great: The 2022 song of the summer is “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” by the British art-pop iconoclast Kate Bush, a track originally released in 1985 that has received new life because of a hit streaming TV series.
This gloomy synth-pop gem pops up multiple times during the fourth season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” which appeared over Memorial Day weekend. Since then, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” has rocketed to No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart, 37 years after its release, thanks mostly to audio and video streams. The album containing it, “Hounds of Love,” sits at No. 1 on the Top Alternative Albums chart.
A large chunk of “Running Up That Hill” appears in a pivotal scene toward the end of the season’s fourth (and best) episode, in which the character Max (Sadie Elizabeth Sink) escapes the Upside Down dimension by using her favorite song as a tether to her life and friends. It soundtracks a moving montage showing her memories from earlier parts of the series and delivers an emotional wallop halfway through an otherwise uneven season.
It’s a perfect music sync, an ideal alchemy of sound, visuals and mood. The only thing that doesn’t make sense is why “Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer took four seasons to realize “Running Up That Hill” is their series’ musical soulmate.
Bush, who rarely licenses her music — and who seems to have aged into precisely the kind of delightful semi-recluse one could infer from her work and persona — granted the Duffers permission because she already loved the show. She shares with “Stranger Things” the center in a creative Venn diagram of Gothic spookiness, 1980s nostalgia, downbeat synth-pop and big, swooning expressions of emotion.
Bush has long been a cult icon, revered by hipper-than-thou Gen-X Anglophiles, possessed of an unconventional singing voice, an aura of theatricality and an appetite for boundless pop experimentation.
She began recording as a teenager in the late 1970s and had amassed a deep catalog and loyal following in the U.K. before releasing “Hounds of Love,” her fifth and most commercially accessible album. “Running Up That Hill” reached No. 30 on the U.S. Billboard chart in 1985, a respectable performance that fails to quantify its long tail of influence.
Bush’s imprint on the female artists at the leading edge of 1990s alt-rock innovation — Bjork, Fiona Apple, Tori Amos, PJ Harvey — was unmistakable. Less obviously, but just as consequentially, Bush is an oddly beloved figure in hip-hop, with devotees such as Tupac, Mystikal and OutKast’s Big Boi, who seems to mention her every time he’s interviewed.
But her influence today is easily most observable in mainstream pop, which has evolved to make room for the kind of spectral weirdness that was always Bush’s trademark, a torch now carried by Lorde, Billie Eilish, FKA Twigs, Grimes, Charli XCX and countless others.
“Running Up That Hill” is a hit today because it sounds right at home in the culture of 2022, when after decades of absorbing Bush’s genius, the rest of the world has finally caught up with her.
