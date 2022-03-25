The expression “fake it until you make it” can be a valuable tool in professional situations for anyone who suffers from Imposter Syndrome.
For instance, nobody knows you’re terrified of public speaking until they hear you, so why not feign confidence until that confidence becomes real? If people sound like they know what they’re talking about, why not repeat enough of their jargon until the words actually start to make sense to you?
The idea of bluffing one’s way to success, or at least competence, has become a cliche, but that’s because it works more often than most people probably realize. (See: every job I’ve ever had.)
But it does stop being useful as the stakes get higher? I don’t know where this line is precisely, but for Elizabeth Holmes, it was somewhere before her company had secured billions of dollars in venture capital by promising to revolutionize health care with a rapid blood-testing device that never actually worked.
Holmes, the founder and CEO of Theranos, became the youngest and richest female self-made billionaire in America after her company was valued at $9 billion in 2015, when she was barely 30.
Theranos unraveled after media started reporting that the firm was greatly overstating the capabilities of its technology and that Holmes had, essentially, conned her way into a fortune. Holmes was convicted on four fraud charges and now faces a 20-year prison sentence for lying to investors about her company’s ability to detect hundreds of medical conditions from a single drop of a patients’ blood.
Holmes’ arc from overdetermined Stanford student to in-over-her-head entrepreneur to toast of Silicon Valley to convicted swindler is the basis for “The Dropout,” a new Hulu miniseries that belongs to a growing subgenre of prestige-y streaming shows charting famous rise-and-fall stories from the new digital economy.
“WeCrashed,” about the implosion of the workspace disruptor WeWork, and “Super Pumped,” about the founding of Uber, just launched on Apple TV+ and Showtime, respectively. It also shares DNA with “Inventing Anna,” Netflix’s new series about the scam-artist social climber Anna Sorokin, plus plenty of other series in the “Big Stories from the ‘90s and ‘00s Reconsidered With the Benefit of Hindsight” category.
But what distinguishes “The Dropout” is a peerless performance by Amanda Seyfried as Holmes. Actors in biopics often are satisfied with convincing impersonations, but Seyfried locates something deep and shattered within her character.
She plays Holmes as shrewd and competitive but wildly insecure, an oddly compelling figure who somehow became the perfect avatar for all the emptiness, greed and opportunism pumping through the veins of startup capitalism.
The early episodes show her evolution from collegiate misfit to feared mogul after linking up with Sunny Balwani (Naveen Andrews), her eventual boyfriend/business partner/coconspirator. Her voice lowers; her unflattering mid-aughts fashion ensembles yield to an imposing wardrobe of all black; her disheveled hair and unblinking eyes communicate an intensity that is both magnetic and off-putting.
I realize how that sounds. The first thing everybody mentions about Holmes is her physical presence, whereas the appearances of famously fashion-averse males in the tech industry — think of Steve Jobs’ trademark turtleneck or Mark Zuckerberg’s hoodies — get a fraction of the scrutiny.
But Holmes had Silicon Valley eating out of her hand because of how cleverly she exploited that double standard. The best episode thus far, “Old White Men,” literalizes the male gaze as Holmes maneuvers to secure a huge buy-in from a group of Walgreens executives, who are as afraid of being left behind by the digital economy as they are befuddled by Holmes’ strange quasi-charisma.
“The Dropout” doesn’t ask viewers to sympathize with its famously inscrutable subject, but Seyfried unearths unexpected layers of humanity. Holmes might have faked her way into fame and infamy, but the terror of watching your house of cards finally collapse is real.
