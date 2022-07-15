It is often observed that every war movie inherently glamorizes its subject even when attempting to do the opposite. The same could be true of shows set in restaurants: placing a story in the world of food service will often romanticize the work, even though anybody who’s worked in a commercial kitchen would be quick to relieve you of that illusion.
“The Bear,” the word-of-mouth hit FX series now streamable on Hulu, is a restaurant series that both valorizes kitchen life and makes it seem like warfare — not just the danger and the moments of unbearable pressure, but the idea of a team overcoming personal conflicts, rising together against a communal challenge and dressing each other’s wounds in the aftermath.
Created by Christopher Storer, “The Bear” stars Jeremy Allen White (recognizable from the long-running series “Shameless”) as Carmy Berzatto, a rising-star New York City chef who returns home to Chicago to run his family’s struggling Italian beef joint after his revered older brother dies by suicide.
The longtime staff, still traumatized by the sudden upheaval, resists Carmy’s efforts to upgrade The Original Beef of Chicagoland with a more contemporary menu, kitchen hierarchy and aesthetic. His first decree, that all kitchen employees address each other as “Chef,” is such an unfamiliar idea that one of the characters misunderstands and spends the rest of the series calling him “Jeff.”
Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), the ambitious young sous chef Carmy hires to whip the kitchen into shape — via the French brigade system — receives equal skepticism and hostility from the manager Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), the breadmaker Marcus (Lionel Boyce), the longtime line cook Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas) and the rest of their makeshift dysfunctional family.
“The Bear” is simultaneously absorbing and stress-inducing, as its vivid presentation of a working kitchen moves at the pace of a dinner rush, with all the heart-pounding excitement, combustible interactions and knife-imperiled digits contained therein.
Anytime Carmy steps out for a cigarette, the audience joins him in savoring a moment’s rest, and that type of breather is particularly welcome after the seventh and penultimate episode, “Review,” which is shot in a single uninterrupted take as the crew gears up for a momentous opening.
At Original Beef of Chicagoland, the kitchen itself is a character as much as any of the funny, exhausted, foulmouthed, disappointed, aggressive, egomaniacal, complicated, heartbroken and broken-broken people who call it their workplace.
And that setting is an intricate machine that would break down without any of its constituent parts: the beef, the sauce, the vegetables, the sides, the dessert, the counter service, the to-go station, the dishes, and in this case, the ghost of the former owner.
The show itself is a similar apparatus that performs the remarkable function of making a story with mostly stock characters and predictable emotional beats feel alive and full of blood. Remove any single element — the kinetic editing, the fully committed cast, the sense of physical space, the expertly curated soundtrack — and the machine wouldn’t work.
This analogy is more apt than comparing back-of-house restaurant work to military conflict, but one thing kitchen life does have in common with war is that I prefer to stay as far away from both things as humanly possible.
My own food-service career, such as it was, lasted about three months at a chain pizza place in a shopping mall.
I basically was doomed from my first day of dish duty, when I turned on the hot water and got to work, without inserting a drain stopper, quickly depriving the whole kitchen of hot water.
I’d say “neglecting to insert a drain stopper,” but that would imply I knew I was supposed to do that. You’re built for it or you’re not, and kitchen people, I learned, are quick to remind you when you’re not.
The idea that young people should get difficult jobs in order to “build character” is a bit outdated.
But working in a restaurant, even if only for a blooper-filled high-school summer break, creates something you can never learn in a classroom, and something “The Bear” serves in generous portions: human empathy.
