The Harlem Cultural Festival, a series of outdoor concerts that took place in New York City in the summer of 1969, has long been nicknamed the “Black Woodstock.”
It is a curious comparison because, after watching “Summer of Soul,” the electrifying new documentary assembled from previously unseen footage of the 50-plus-year-old event, one might wonder: what was so great about Woodstock anyway?
That’s the question first-time filmmaker Ahmir Thompson — better known as Questlove, bandleader of the Roots and musical director for “The Tonight Show” — asks implicitly throughout “Summer of Soul,” now playing in theaters and streaming on Hulu.
He’s got a point. The Harlem Cultural Festival took place the same summer, 1969, across six leisurely Sundays in New York City’s Mount Morris Park, which looks a lot more appealing than the rural mudfield recognizable from so much Woodstock mythology.
And the music at the Harlem Cultural Festival was just as good if not better. The lineup featured a staggering array of mostly Black talent that joyously mingled pop, soul, funk, blues, jazz and gospel sounds, including Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, the Staple Singers, B.B. King, the 5th Dimension, Max Roach, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Mahalia Jackson and many others.
The one act featured at both Woodstock and the Harlem event was a doozy: a peak-era Sly & the Family Stone, for whose performance New York police refused to provide security, leaving festival organizers to call on the Black Panthers.
It shouldn’t surprise anyone that the concert footage is extraordinary. One can only marvel at the sight, early in the documentary, of a 19-year-old Wonder playing a drum solo as if he’s about to leap out of his skin.
Or watch in appreciative silence as the film closes on Simone’s searing rendition of “To Be Young, Gifted and Black,” which had yet to be released on record.
The most poignant moment is probably a duet between Jackson and Mavis Staples on “Take My Hand, Oh Precious Lord,” a gospel hymn beloved by Martin Luther King Jr., which he reportedly was discussing in the moments before his assassination the previous year.
The festival itself, we learn, was part of an effort to pre-empt a redux of the urban unrest that had erupted across America following King’s murder. As such, “Summer of Soul” doesn’t have to dig far to uncover the racial and political implications to almost everything that happened onstage, behind the scenes and in the audience.
For instance, one of the Harlem Cultural Festival’s Sundays, July 20, coincided with the moon landing, but a full 50,000 fans still showed up when the rest of America was huddled around grainy black-and-white TVs.
The film features news footage of Harlem residents explaining why they were more interested in a day of music than Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s “giant leap for mankind.” One man notes that all of “the cash wasted to send people to the moon could have been used to feed poor people in Harlem and all over this country.”
The guy’s argument has aged a lot better than the dismissive tone of the news broadcast. Tell me you wouldn’t rather have watched a bunch of Motown legends that day. At least it sounds better than trying to sleep in a flimsy tent during thunderstorms just to experience a single weekend of alleged hippie transcendence.
“Summer of Soul” only indirectly challenges the validity of our half-century of Woodstock worship. It’s not that we’ve fixated on the wrong generation-defining late-’60s event, but that we deserve a more expansive understanding of America’s cultural history, how its narratives are shaped and whose voices have been excluded.
The “Black Woodstock” nickname came from Hal Tulchin, the director who shot the original footage of the festival and unsuccessfully tried to pitch it to film studios to finance a documentary release.
He thought associating the Harlem Cultural Festival with the much more widely known Woodstock brand would create interest, but, he explains, “Nobody cared about Harlem.” His footage sat in a basement for 50 years.
Better late than never, obviously. But if such a vibrant artifact could remain buried for so long, what else have we been missing?
