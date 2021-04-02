‘Ted Lasso” is the television equivalent of a puppy. It is cheerful and eager to please. If it had a tail, it would be wagging relentlessly. It seems too adorable to exist without a catch. But there is no catch: “Ted Lasso” is wonderful. We almost don’t deserve it.
Yes, I’m late to this party. “Lasso’’ debuted over the summer on Apple TV+ and became a word-of-mouth hit in the months since. It has been renewed for two more seasons, and Jason Sudeikis won a best-comedy-actor Golden Globe for his performance as the title character, an American football coach inexplicably hired to lead a U.K. football (soccer) team.
Sudeikis first played the character in a series of NBC commercials promoting the network’s coverage of Premier League soccer.
The only other show I can think of with that kind of origin story is the short-lived sitcom about the Geico cavemen. Remember that? Of course not.
But “Ted Lasso” is remarkably full and heartfelt considering its one-line description — fish-out-of-water American sent overseas to coach a sport he doesn’t understand. The successful execution owes a lot to Sudeikis’ work as Lasso, a mustached, khaki-wearing beam of pure midwestern Dad energy. He is friendly, dedicated, empathetic, unambiguously a Good Guy.
That folksy optimism makes it easy for his British hosts to write him off as a hayseed when he’s imported to take over a floundering football franchise, AFC Richmond.
The cultural clash offers plenty of low-hanging running jokes about not understanding off-sides, fries being called “chips,” whether the term “wanker” is meant as complimentary, that sort of thing.
Before too long, a richer story develops as Lasso slowly ingratiates himself into the life of the team and community — where, it turns out, he’s been hired by the new owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) as part of a plot, a la “The Producers,” to tank the franchise as revenge against her philandering billionaire ex-husband. (Although “Lasso” neither assumes nor requires deep knowledge of the game, the plot involves the threat of “relegation” for underperforming teams, which might be helpful to look up.)
The story is boilerplate sports-underdog fare, with stock characters to match: the aging captain (Brett Goldstein as Roy), the hot-headed young star (Phil Dunster as Jamie), the player’s girlfriend who proves her worth (Juno Temple as Keeley), the soft-spoken equipment guy meant for bigger things (Nick Mohammed as Nathan).
But each gets a satisfying, believable arc that is connected, in some way, to the energy Lasso adds to their lives.
That force is infectious but not uncomplicated; the later half of the 10-episode season unpacks the pain that might lead a middle-aged family man to uproot and move across the ocean on a career gamble.
But at some point, it becomes almost impossible to like the character more than we already do.
Have you ever seen the character Alignment System chart from Dungeons & Dragons? Everyone is good, bad or neutral with respect to morals, and is positioned as either lawful, chaotic or neutral with respect to ethics. Well, Ted Lasso is Lawful Good: motivated by compassion, honor and duty.
Why is this worth pointing out?
The era of television that began around the turn of the century — Golden Age, Peak TV, whatever you want to call it — is remembered for adding so much complexity to its protagonists that the storytelling pendulum swung its default from hero to anti-hero.
“Lasso” is among several recent comedy series that have moved us in the opposite direction, like “The Good Place,” “Parks and Recreation” and “Schitt’s Creek,” each premised on sincere affection for their characters and belief in their capacity for growth.
Considering the year many of us have had, this may feel like a minor miracle whenever you’re ready to welcome it into your life.
The sensation is like imagining yourself through the eyes of that new puppy: You’ll want to be the person “Ted Lasso” thinks you are.
