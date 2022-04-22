If three of something constitutes a trend, then easily the most significant new TV subgenre in years has been the rise-and-fall narrative about huge tech companies and the megalomaniacs who created them.
“The Dropout,” which I wrote about a few weeks ago, stars Amanda Seyfried as the Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and just finished its eight-episode run on Hulu. “Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber” about the meteoric ascent and near-collapse of the ride-sharing startup, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as company CEO Travis Kalanick, recently wrapped up a seven-episode season on Showtime.
And the eighth and final episode of “WeCrashed,” about the unraveling of WeWork, a coworking-space startup once valued at almost $50 billion, appeared today on Apple TV+. It stars Jared Leto as the messianic, freakishly confident founder Adam Neumann and Anne Hathaway as Rebekah, his wife and the self-described “soul of the company.”
Is there a more-than-coincidental reason TV and streaming platforms suddenly are full of series about these Silicon Valley rockstars/frauds and the cults of awestruck employees and deep-pocketed investors that form around them?
Either way, each of these shows features a stellar cast, with A-list actors doing some career-best work in humanizing if unflattering portrayals of disgraced tech barons. Each is a darkly funny, generally accurate adaptation of a work of investigative journalism — “The Dropout” and “WeCrashed” both are based on podcasts of the same name; “Super Pumped” adapts the book of that title by Mike Isaac.
And each series has been a meme goldmine. I may be forever haunted by the “Dropout” scene in which Seyfried’s Holmes tries to seduce her cofounder/lover Sunny Balwani (Naveen Andrews) by dancing arhythmically to Lil Wayne’s “How to Love.” But I would watch 10 more seasons of Leto and Hathaway as an oblivious unintentional comedy duo.
The shows follow the American Dream template common in films but perhaps perfected by Martin Scorsese epics such as “Goodfellas” and “The Wolf of Wall Street”: a striver’s hustle out of obscurity, the dizzying rise to power, the precipitous hubris, the spectacular crash, the hypothetical redemption.
WeWork turned a decent idea — membership-based coworking spaces for freelancers and startups — into a caricature of everything sad and delusional about millennial “hustle” culture, and Neumann stepped down in exchange for a massive payout.
Theranos seemed poised to revolutionize blood testing but was premised on technology that never actually worked; Holmes was convicted of fraud and faces a lengthy prison sentence.
Uber did what it promised, which was to disrupt the taxi business with a frictionless ride-sharing app, but was awash in sexual harassment, mismanagement and workplace toxicity, resulting in Kalanick’s ouster in 2017.
Every show is not equally good. “Super Pumped,” in particular, can be a tougher hang, which, considering the character at its center, might be the point. (Although as a Pearl Jam devotee, I was pleasantly surprised to hear about a dozen of their songs on the soundtrack, even if it felt anachronistic.)
But watching them concurrently feels like a single experience, sort of a pop-cultural reckoning with the kind of creators we simultaneously romanticize and loathe. Each of their trips down the mountain is satisfying to watch, but schadenfreude only gets us so far.
It’s probably easier to turn Neumann, Holmes and Kalanick into comic-relief antiheroes in prestige-adjacent TV shows after the fact than it is to prevent their ilk from acquiring power in the first place or, apparently, regulating them once they do.
Theranos is long gone, WeWork survives in a diminished state, and Uber, while ubiquitous, is still possible to avoid in our daily lives. But would the Google or Amazon version of these stories be anywhere near as fun?
Perhaps we’ll find out. “Super Pumped” was renewed for a second season, and will adapt Isaac’s forthcoming book about Facebook, should any of us decide we need a little more Mark Zuckerberg in our lives.
Which makes sense. I can’t think of any movie more deserving of a sequel than “The Social Network,” or anything I’d be less interested in watching as entertainment.
