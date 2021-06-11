In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Chicago epidemiologist named Emily Landon spoke at a news conference ahead of Illinois’ statewide lockdown order, delivering a grim analysis of the impending danger and an eloquent plea for a collective act of radical heroism: staying home and doing nothing.
The counterintuitive logic of that strategy, she admitted, is that “it’s really hard to feel like you’re saving the world when you’re watching Netflix from your couch.”
As the pandemic wore on, the “saving the world” side of this equation yielded mixed results, but as a society, we totally nailed the Netflix part.
The streaming TV market expanded by nearly 40 percent in 2020, according to data from Antenna Analytics. While much of that growth is attributed to the well-timed arrival of new services such Disney+ and HBO Max during the depths of quarantine, Netflix not surprisingly remained the big fish in that particular pond.
Nine of the top 10 original-to-streaming series in 2020, as determined by total minutes streamed, were Netflix properties. (“The Mandalorian” on Disney+ was the exception.) And all 10 of the most-streamed pre-existing shows — as in, acquired by a streaming company after first appearing elsewhere — were also on Netflix.
What’s actually surprising is the margin by which viewers reached for older, familiar entertainment instead of newer options. “The Office” was by far the most-streamed show of 2020 on any platform (57 billion minutes), followed by past seasons of the long-running dramas “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Criminal Minds” and “NCIS.” Seven of the 10 most-streamed series on any platform were acquired (i.e. pre-existing) properties.
So 2020 might be the ultimate proof of concept for the idea that comfort viewing beats novelty, particularly during periods of stress. Many of us had an abundance of time, a near-infinitude of fresh content and no shortage of online resources to help us navigate the available choices, yet we still just wanted to watch “Friends” or “Seinfeld.”
I can confirm this anecdotally, as my household is halfway through a rewatch of “The Sopranos,” in which we’re far from alone. Back in Early Pandemic times, the groundbreaking crime-family series enjoyed a revival, as HBO reported a 200 percent increase in “Sopranos” streaming across its platforms between March and October of 2020 at the height of quarantine.
It’s not a complicated choice: scroll mindlessly through a streaming channel until rolling the dice on something you might not like, or see if there are undiscovered layers to something you already know is good? But it turns out there really is science to this that goes beyond “I like watching my favorite shows, leave me alone already, who are you to judge me?”
Back in 2013, Jaye L. Derrick, a professor of social psychology at the University of Houston, published a study that suggests repeated exposure to fictional worlds can produce an effect of “social surrogacy” — meaning that watching “Friends” can be a less-stressful stand-in for actual friends, which was not a terrible thing during a year of enforced semi-solitude.
“In some of the research that I have done we have discovered that just thinking about favorite TV shows was sufficient to make people feel better after a rejection event such as a fight or a period of loneliness,” Derrick told the BBC recently. “There is an association between favorite narratives and feeling better which doesn’t occur if we’re watching something new.”
That comfort is even more understandable if we consider how vividly the world of streaming TV illustrates the paradox of choice. A byproduct of the consumer economy, this concept explains how people are generally more satisfied the fewer choices they have for everything from pants to life partners.
Nearly 500 scripted series appeared on various channels and outlets in 2020. With finite time and attention, each one you gambled on was to the exclusion of the other 499. That’s hundreds of potential favorites remaining undiscovered, possibly forever.
If you’re anything like me, that kind of existential discomfort is less appealing than the kind I’d get from rewatching the “Pine Barrens” episode of “The Sopranos” or the “Dinner Party” episode of “The Office,” which, now that you mention it, I think I WILL go ahead and cue up for the 15th time, thank you.
