An early clip from “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” shows a younger version of Bourdain, the beloved chef, writer and TV host in the one place where everything made sense to him: a restaurant kitchen. He points toward the exit and says glibly, “I don’t trust anything outside that door,” kind of joking but not really.
It was 1999, and Bourdain was enjoying his first burst of media attention following publication of a New Yorker essay that would form the basis of his sensational bestseller, “Kitchen Confidential,” a gritty restaurant-world memoir that punctured the mystique of fine dining and basically birthed contemporary food writing.
On the other side of that door, literally and metaphorically, was overnight fame, literary renown, wealth, love, fatherhood, the rockstar-chef persona he popularized and spent the rest of his life trying to escape, award-winning television work and a level of popular acclaim that few cultural figures ever attain.
Also behind that door, of course, was his untimely death. Bourdain, who was 61, died by suicide in 2018 while filming an episode of his CNN series “Parts Unknown” in France. Three years later, that tragedy is still an open wound, and a documentary in 2021 about his life and work feels both inevitable and far too soon, but maybe it was always going to be too soon.
“Roadrunner” was directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” and “20 Feet From Stardom”), who had a wealth of material from the long-running “Parts Unknown” and Bourdain’s earlier series “No Reservations.” He also interviews Bourdain’s former colleagues, his ex-wife Ottavia Busia and friends such as chefs David Chang and Éric Ripert, artist David Choe and rock musician Josh Homme — all of whom struggle, still, to comprehend his sudden loss.
A rich portrait emerges of a passionate and often difficult man whose pain and weaknesses were never far beneath the surface of his charismatic presence, whose enviable professional life was easy to romanticize but left him unequipped for the stability he thought he wanted, whose history of addiction and depression proved insurmountable.
But no matter how often “Roadrunner” rises to the complexity its subject demands, it has a longer future as a case study in the ethics of documentary filmmaking.
Neville has admitted in interviews that pieces of Bourdain’s voiceover narration were produced by an A.I. program that was constructed from existing recordings of him talking, in order to give voice to pieces of his writing he had never actually recorded during his life. Needless to say, that raises complicated questions about the factual liberties storytellers take in service of larger truths.
The spoofed voiceover is less impactful than another controversial decision: Neville did not attempt to interview Asia Argento, the Italian actress and filmmaker who was Bourdain’s romantic partner during the last two years of his life and with whom he’d apparently split shortly before his death.
Neville has rationalized this as an effort to steer “Roadrunner” away from the lurid rabbit hole of celebrity gossip that might have overwhelmed the story, which does make practical sense considering the tabloid elements of that relationship.
Journalistically, though, it seems indefensible. Even without Argento’s side of the story (assuming she would have told it), the end of Bourdain’s life occupies about a third of the film, and that difficult passage is conspicuously one-sided, as his ex-colleagues take turns explaining how his final relationship affected their work.
While “Roadrunner” stops short of blaming Argento, it comes dangerously close to narrativizing Bourdain’s suicide in the context of a troubled romance, when the reality clearly is far more complicated. “Tony killed himself,” a friend reminds us, thankfully, with heavy emphasis on the word “himself.”
These distractions are unfortunate, because “Roadrunner” otherwise succeeds in deconstructing the saintly image of Bourdain that has emerged since his death. In its awkwardness in addressing Bourdain’s suicide, the film makes a mistake that is understandable in the wake of such a tragedy: searching for logic where none exists.
