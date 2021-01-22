It didn’t take long for the BBC to apologize (or apologise) for the original headline on its story about the death of Phil Spector, following a swift online uproar over its phrasing: “Talented but flawed producer Phil Spector dies aged 81.”
Both adjectives, “talented” and “flawed,” are in Spector’s case such vast understatements that they’re comical. Talented, yes, hugely and undeniably, but flawed is an interesting way to describe a man who was imprisoned for killing a woman, following a professional life spent terrorizing women in his orbit. (He was convicted in the 2003 shooting death of actress Lana Clarkson; he died Saturday in a prison hospital of complications from COVID-19.)
The #MeToo movement regularly provides opportunities to reflect what it means to consume the creative work of people we learn are awful. But exhibit A of the collective desire to “separate the art from the artist” — dubious concept that it is — has been with us pretty much the whole time.
“Whole time” meaning the history of pop music as a serious art form, which likely wouldn’t exist as we know it without Spector’s revolutionary work in the early 1960s. The model he popularized, which positions the producer as a song’s true architect, rather than the person who just presses record, has endured for generations: from Brian Wilson to Quincy Jones, Dr. Dre to Max Martin, Rick Rubin to Timbaland.
His famous “wall of sound” technique is named for the huge-sounding songs he’d create by assembling masses of musicians and layering multiple instrumental tracks on top of each other to achieve a spacious, overpowering effect, to magnificent results. Spector’s biggest hits get in your head as soon as you see the titles, notably the Righteous Brothers’ “You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling” and the Crystals’ “Then He Kissed Me” and “Da Doo Ron Ron.”
And then, of course, there’s the Ronettes’ 1963 classic “Be My Baby,” the absolute zenith of rock and roll at the tail end of the pre-Beatles era. That opening beat — “bum, bum-bum, CHA; bum, bum-bum, CHA” — is an indestructible monolith, the heaviest thing ever. Lead singer Ronnie Bennett, 19 years old at the time, squeezes all of youth’s anguish and innocence into one of the all-time great rock vocal performances.
She married the famed producer in 1968 and, although they divorced seven years later, has been known as Ronnie Spector ever since. Following her ex-husband’s death, she posted a statement that described him as “a brilliant producer, but a lousy husband.”
That’s a charitable way of describing the man who imprisoned her in his mansion and forbade her from performing at the height of her talent. He also made her drive with a life-sized dummy of him in her car on the rare occasions she was allowed outside the hosue. Even more creepily, he kept a glass-lidded coffin in their mansion to terrify Ronnie into subservience by saying he’d kill her and keep her body on display if she ever tried to leave.
Ronnie Spector escaped her husband in 1972, literally, by smashing the glass out of a sliding door and running away barefoot. When they finally divorced two years later, she signed over all of her royalties after he threatened to hire a hitman to kill her if she didn’t. (And they say hip-hop is violent.)
That’s all according to a memoir Ronnie Spector published in 1990, long after her ex-husband had become notorious for abusive behavior toward artists — famously pulling guns in the studio on the Ramones, Debbie Harry, John Lennon and others. He became only more volatile and deranged as the years wore on, a destructive caricature of what we now call toxic masculinity. He ended one life and surely ruined many others.
You can’t really “cancel” someone whose influence is so ubiquitous.
Spector’s innovations, which have added immeasurable richness to popular music, might have happened without him, but it’s impossible to say.
At least we know “Be My Baby,” that ageless piece of pop perfection, will long outlive the monstrous person who created it.
