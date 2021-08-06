As 2020 mercifully drew to a close, breezy escapism was an understandable preference for streaming viewers. This explains the popularity of Netflix shows like “Bridgerton” and “The Queen’s Gambit,” which were fun, mostly apolitical and didn’t require a ton of, shall we say, intellectual investment.
The biggest hit from early 2021, though, was a somewhat unlikelier offering: the dazzling French-language thriller “Lupin.” The crowd-pleasing series about a gentleman thief in modern-day Paris broke streaming records on Netflix, with more than 75 million households reportedly watching some or all of the first five episodes.
It became the most-viewed series on the streaming service in the first quarter of 2021, despite its Eurocentricity and subtitled dialogue, which traditionally are difficult entry barriers for American viewers. It’s also by far the most successful international show Netflix has produced.
“Lupin’s” success is thanks in large part to the magnetic Omar Sy’s performance as Assane Diop, the charming burglar who styles himself after the fictional Arsene Lupin, a literary character who is sort of the French antithesis to Sherlock Holmes.
The story begins with an elaborate plot to steal a diamond necklace once worn by Marie Antoinette. Diop infiltrates an elite auction at the Louvre by posing, at different moments, as venue staff and a wealthy bidder to both steal the necklace and double-cross a group of loan sharks he’d tricked into helping him.
“Lupin” crackles with all the sleight of hand and narrative showboating of great heist movies. It also updates its dashing-criminal-mastermind tropes with a timely subtext. Following the initial theft, we learn in flashbacks that Diop absorbed the Lupin stories as a teenager, later deploying that knowledge to avenge his father, a first-generation Senegalese immigrant who was falsely accused of stealing the same necklace and imprisoned.
- The first five episodes, which Netflix calls Part 1, ended on a cliffhanger, with Assane’s own teenage son Raoul (Etan Simon) kidnapped by Assane’s nemesis, Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre), the same wealthy plutocrat who framed his father. [Twirls mustache.]
Another five episodes, Part 2, arrived in June. It’s unclear whether each batch is a separate season or halves of the same season, but in either case, the new episodes are just as engaging, satisfying and binge-optimized as the first handful.
The only difference is that six months later, nobody seems interested. I’ve seen a handful of reviews of the new episodes, but nowhere near the buzz its debut generated. It was only while searching for something else that I found the new episodes by accident. Various aggregators of Netflix streaming data suggest Part 2 of “Lupin” performed solidly for a couple of weeks, then more or less disappeared. What gives?
Admittedly this is anecdotal. Netflix shares only the information it wants to, for whatever reason it deems fit, so we’re unlikely to see any statistical confirmation that the company, intentionally or otherwise, buried one of its most promising new series.
Nor is it clear why the two-part release strategy makes sense if Netflix had no interest in driving viewers to the story’s conclusion. Partly, that’s because “Lupin” is the type of entertainment that would work best if consumed in one long, gluttonous binge, its many layers of preposterousness easier to overlook as part of a larger viewing experience.
With the installments spaced out, the seams become visible, if only barely. “Lupin” is often tonally erratic, over-uses flashbacks to fill in plot holes, and probably would have been more impactful as a single season that was two or three episodes shorter.
But pretty much anything is forgivable after a thundering finale that executes what tvtropes.com calls the Concert Climax: when action culminates during and around a black-tie performance with all the main characters in the audience, a cliche I’ve never thought about before but now realize I love intensely.
The many pleasures of “Lupin” more than repay the little bit of detective work required to get there.
