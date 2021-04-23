The Norwegian psychiatrist Finn Skårderud once argued that humans are born with a blood-alcohol level that is .05 percent too low and that to achieve optimum social, creative and professional performance, we should drink throughout the day to keep it elevated.
Presumably the science here does not check out, but the idea is basically perfect as the basis for a movie about male bonding. A Judd Apatow bro ensemble comedy or straight-to-Netflix “Animal House” knockoff on this premise could almost write itself. But the movie that it actually has inspired, “Another Round,” a Danish film nominated for this year’s Best International Feature Oscar, is something entirely unexpected.
“Another Round,” available on Hulu, is indeed about men bonding. It stars Mads Mikkelson — recognizable to American audiences for playing the title role in the “Hannibal” TV series — as a past-his-prime high school history teacher. He goes out one night with three colleagues to celebrate a 40th birthday, and all four men console each other about their various career and domestic woes, the opportunities they’ve missed and the general sense of restless disappointment that defines their lives.
Someone mentions the alcohol-deficiency hypothesis, and before the bars have closed, the quartet has agreed to embark on a real-life pseudo-scientific experiment to test it. They plan to imbibe small quantities of booze, only while working, and stop by 8 p.m., observing a set of rules for functional drinking popularized by Ernest Hemingway, who, as we all know, had a perfectly healthy relationship with alcohol.
It goes about as well as it could. Martin (Mikkelson) finds new energy in his family life. Fellow teachers Tommy (Thomas Bo Larsen), Peter (Lars Ranthe) and Nikolaj (Magnus Millang) are all reinvigorated at work and home, and “Another Round” ends with them clinking glasses to a successful experiment.
Just kidding. There’s that famous F. Scott Fitzgerald quote: “First you take a drink, then the drink takes a drink, then the drink takes you.” Of course the drinks take them past their self-imposed limits: they’re visibly drunk at school and make fools of themselves in public, a marriage unravels, one man passes out in his toddler’s bed and wets himself, another confronts his demons tragically.
None of what happens is surprising — except for an ending sequence that is an exhilarating, out-of-nowhere delight. Notably, though, “Another Round” seems agnostic about the morality of alcohol over-consumption, which is interesting considering how easy a position that would have been to take.
More interesting still is what the film says, and leaves unsaid, about male privilege. The story, directed and co-written by Thomas Vinterberg (who also snagged a best-director Oscar nomination) treats booze as incidental to an often moving, often funny, often devastating exploration of 40-something existential turmoil. These guys are drinking to reclaim something that will never come back.
In some ways, this very concept — the male midlife crisis, source of so much canonical literature and film — is an expression of privilege. You only have the opportunity to regret your life choices if there was an infinitude of options to begin with.
This is an untrendy topic, as pop culture in recent years has actively elevated the voices of marginalized groups while de-emphasizing the interior lives of middle-aged white dudes. (Can you imagine how a movie like “American Beauty” would land today?)
But the decentering of that masculine-normative perspective has coincided with a wider understanding of mental health and a destigmatizing of depression, anxiety and loneliness, which is a particularly acute and dangerous affliction for men in this age bracket. Don’t ask me how I know.
So what do we do with that midlife ennui, then? Just shut up and enjoy our unearned privileges? Or repeat a self-pitying mantra that the world is sick of hearing?
“Another Round” almost offers an answer: not alcohol, but friendship. The four men formed a purposeful supportive network around something stupid, but it was still a network. It’s simple, but maybe it’s just what we need, especially after the past year: a poker night, a softball team, a band practice, or maybe, eventually, a fun and responsible(ish) night at the bar with friends.
