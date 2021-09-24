In the 2002 book “Live from New York: An Uncensored History of Saturday Night Live,” former “SNL” cast member Norm Macdonald said something astounding about how audiences respond to comedy.
“I hate applause,” Macdonald told the book’s authors, Tom Shales and James Andrew Miller, when discussing his polarizing tenure as host of the series’ “Weekend Update” news-parody segment.
“I don’t like an audience applauding because to me that’s like a cheap kind of high,” he continued. “They’re like, ‘Yeah, we agree.’ That’s all they’re doing, saying they agree with your viewpoint. And while you can applaud voluntarily, you can’t laugh voluntarily — you have to laugh involuntarily. I don’t want to say things that an audience already thinks.”
In other words, people choose when to applaud, but they can’t help what makes them laugh. This seems obvious, but it’s probably the most important distinction in comedy. And the space between those reactions is what defined Macdonald, who died last week at 61 following a battle with cancer that he hadn’t disclosed publicly.
Macdonald anchored “Weekend Update” from 1994 to ‘97. His work was divisive, his delivery deadpan, his material apolitical. He never pandered or went for easy laughs, preferring nonsequiturs, obscure recurring bits (“Germans love David Hasselhoff!”) and abstract joke structures that frequently left audiences groaning or, just as often, sitting in perplexed silence.
In 1997, Macdonald was fired midseason, reportedly for making too many jokes about O.J. Simpson, who was a close friend of a network executive at NBC. Macdonald was either the worst “Weekend Update” anchor ever or, depending on how you like your comedy, the absolute best.
Since the 2000s, “Weekend Update” has been a steady source of crowd-pleasing topical humor in the wry, satirical voice mainstreamed by “The Daily Show With Jon Stewart” during the early years of the George W. Bush administration.
“SNL” wavers in quality from season to season, but the “Weekend Update” segment is appointment viewing, as each configuration of hosts — including Tina Fey, Jimmy Fallon, Amy Poehler, Seth Meyers, Colin Jost and Michael Che — has delivered sharply written, politically engaged material with an impressive hit-to-miss ratio.
The applause arrives much more reliably than it did for Macdonald. But the audience is clapping because it’s safe to do so, because the content mostly affirms the worldview of “SNL’s” viewership. Even if I tend to agree with the politics and enjoy the catharsis, there’s nothing brave, challenging or risky about the comedy.
Macdonald, however, was fearless. A lot of great videos have circulated that show him locating, and leaning into, uncomfortable areas where audiences have no idea how they’re supposed to respond. A great example is the interview with Conan O’Brien where Macdonald killed about five minutes of TV airtime to set up a silly punchline about a moth.
His appearance at the 2008 Comedy Central Roast of Bob Saget might be the purest expression of his offbeat genius. In a format famous for its wildly offensive humor, Macdonald did the most subversive thing imaginable: he performed a set of G-rated dad jokes to the confusion of an audience that was thirsty for blood.
Macdonald’s singularity and stubbornness didn’t lead to much TV or film success after “SNL,” and he preferred standup anyhow. But his reluctance to deliver on expectations made it more memorable when he did bother to play by the rules.
A clip of Macdonald’s final appearance on the “Late Show With David Letterman” in 2015 has gone viral because of a moment toward the end when he chokes back tears when reflecting on what Letterman meant to him.
His performance leading up to that is pure mastery. Macdonald does a bit about having to show his ID for something: “ID — now there’s a strange abbreviation when you think about it. ‘I’ stands for ‘I.’” He pauses, a mischievous glint in his eye as chuckles percolate throughout the studio audience. “And ‘D’ stands for ‘dentification.’”
The crowd loses it. They knew exactly what punchline was coming, but they laughed anyway, because they couldn’t help it.
