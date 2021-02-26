After a gypsum plant in Empire, Nev. closed in 2011, the town emptied so quickly that its ZIP code was discontinued. Apparently, the US Postal Service does this all the time, but I had no idea. And in a lot of cases, the reasons are mundane: post offices close, municipalities are reconfigured, needs change.
But sometimes, a line of data is the only thing to quantify a reverberating sadness otherwise unnoticed by the wider world. That ZIP code disappeared because there was nobody left. So we learn in the opening credits to “Nomadland,” the acclaimed, Golden Globe-nominated drama and likely Academy Awards frontrunner that appeared over the weekend on the Hulu streaming service.
It stars Oscar-winner and American treasure Frances McDormand as Fern, a 60-something widow who lives a nomadic, mostly solitary existence, traveling the country for seasonal work within a subculture of van-dwelling itinerants. After Fern’s husband died and their factory town, Empire, dried up, she put their belongings in storage, went on the road and, effectively, never came back. She’s houseless, she declares proudly, but not homeless.
The film evokes American westerns, in form and spirit if not directly in content. Its setting, at least, is the American west — its mountain vistas, its roaring rivers, its endless horizons.
Its characters, their faces windswept and etched by time, embody a rugged individualism that “Nomadland,” written and directed by Chloé Zhao, neither romanticizes nor indicts. The film is loosely based on the nonfiction book “Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century,” about America’s growing population of van-bound seniors, by Jessica Bruder, and features several of that book’s subjects in supporting roles as themselves.
Its protagonist, Fern, is the prototypical cowboy figure. Untethered to people or place, she’s free to wander wherever the road leads, and wherever there’s an RV park or friendly parking lot for her van. While the nomad ecosystem is portrayed as friendly and nurturing, her relationships are loose and circumstantial. (I kept wanting to hum lines from the Eagles’ “Desperado” during the many scenes of her lonely rituals, but Ludovico Einaudi’s haunting score does the job quite well.)
The figurative backdrop for all the literal beauty Zhao captures is the wreckage of what people used to refer to with a straight face as the “American Dream.” You remember this, right? It was the idea that anyone who worked hard and played by the rules would be assured dignity and security, or at least wouldn’t die in destitution.
So Fern’s retirement is not a leisurely one. Her uprooted existence leads her where the work is, whether it’s scrubbing toilets at campgrounds, harvesting beets on farms or flipping burgers at tourist haunts. Fern also belongs to something called the Amazon Camperforce, employed by the retail behemoth to run packages in exchange for subsistence wages and, apparently, a campground stipend. Wish I could say it surprised me to learn this was real.
Like so many great stories of its kind, “Nomadland” asks the viewer to square America’s myths with its harsher realities. Sure, Fern’s life contains moments of great beauty and connection, and sure, she has front-row access to our natural wonders, but at what cost?
The tradeoff is a knife’s-edge existence that keeps her dangling one van breakdown or health emergency away from total ruin, and little to show for a life spent working besides an unreliable vehicle that doubles as a home and vague promises about what awaits over the next horizon.
Yet she remains free, depending on how one defines freedom. Whether Fern is a figure of aspiration or pity will depend on the viewer. Presented with a chance for new love, she balks. Given the opportunity to take in a canine companion, she walks away. Offered human connections that require reciprocity, Fern resists, again and again.
And why wouldn’t she?
“Nomadland” sometimes lets us forget she is grieving her husband, their work, their town, their life, and that putting down roots risks having them violently pulled out. The road promises her nothing, other than that it will always be there.
