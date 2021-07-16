A classic Onion story ran in the late 1990s under the headline “Drugs Win Drug War,” with an accompanying photo showing U.S. authorities surrendering to a couple of bong-wielding stoners. Decades later, this holds up both as humor and social commentary because, well, the drugs are basically winning, aren’t they?
Nearly 20 states, including Michigan, have legalized recreational marijuana use. Several cities have done the same with psilocybin mushrooms. Others are taking steps toward decriminalizing harder substances like cocaine and heroin in small quantities, signaling a gradual shift toward treating drugs as more of a public health issue than a criminal one.
In part, this progression feels like a rational response to the massive failure of America’s so-called War on Drugs, which has cost untold billions of public dollars and ruined countless lives in exchange for negligible disruptions to supply and demand. Meanwhile, the opioid epidemic now consuming the nation was inflamed by pharmaceuticals that were lawfully manufactured and distributed as painkillers.
As with several illegal narcotics, the active chemicals in Oxycontin and similar medications are derived from the opium poppy. Why, you might ask, is one use of this plant legal while others are not? The answer is complicated and involves a variety of intersecting factors, from international and domestic politics to corporate interests to social traditions to agricultural economics.
In other words, it’s a perfect topic for the writer Michael Pollan, whose new book, “This Is Your Mind on Plants,” is a thoughtful examination of how societies manage their relationships to plants that alter human consciousness. And Pollan finds as many contradictions of logic as there are strains of cannabis at your local dispensary.
The author’s body of nonfiction, including bestsellers such as “The Omnivore’s Dilemma” and “The Botany of Desire,” explores the complexities of human interaction with the natural world. “This Is Your Mind on Plants” is a spiritual sequel to his previous book, 2018’s “How to Change Your Mind,” which argued for a more nuanced approach to psychedelic drugs that are still mostly banned.
“This Is Your Mind on Plants” expands on that theme. Pollan focuses in separate sections on a sedative (opium), a stimulant (caffeine) and a hallucinogen (mescaline), untangling their histories and probing the taboos that contribute to their allure.
Part one is an updated version of a story Pollan wrote for Harper’s Magazine in the ‘90s about amateur poppy farmers. Back then, in a fit of paranoia, he removed a section about brewing a poppy’s flower pods into a psychoactive tea, thinking it might get him arrested. In doing so, he attempted to locate the line separating innocent cultivation and criminal harvesting of a contraband plant, finding only confusion and inconsistency throughout the legal system.
The middle passage offers a sweeping global history of caffeine, which suggests a symbiotic relationship to cultural and economic development wherever caffeinated drinks catch on, from the revolutionary coffee houses in 18th century Paris to the break rooms of corporate America. The story comes alive alongside Pollan’s own attempts to give up his daily cappuccino, going cold turkey on the “lovely dispersal of mental fog that the first hit of caffeine ushers into consciousness.”
That consciousness is impacted most vividly by mescaline, the topic of the book’s third and best section, which contains some of the most lucid writing about psychedelics since Aldous Huxley’s “The Doors of Perception.” Here we accompany Pollan on a spiritual journey — professionally facilitated and somewhat pandemic-thwarted — with the hallucinogen found in peyote and other species of cactus.
COVID wasn’t his only obstacle. Peyote is used ceremonially by indigenous groups throughout North and South America and is legal in the U.S. only for Native Americans, many of whom, Pollan discovers, object to the substance’s growing popularity among people for whom it has no cultural significance.
While “This Is Your Brain on Plants” doesn’t resolve most of the logical and ethical puzzles it confronts, Pollan is a clear-headed tour guide through what almost feels like the beginning of the end of the drug war.
