Whistling the melody to “The Farmer In the Dell,” Omar Little strolled through the drug-ravaged neighborhoods of Baltimore, shotgun in hand, while any civilians within earshot knew to spread the word and get out of his way: “Omar’s comin’!”
These were iconic moments from “The Wire,” the critically beloved 2000s HBO series that was, on its surface, a procedural drama about cops and dope dealers in a broken American city.
Over five acclaimed seasons, “The Wire” deepened into an ambitious exploration of urban dysfunction and decline in the 21st century, as it shifted its lens from failing institution to failing institution: cops and courts, union labor, public education, the media.
Even among a cast that included then little-known performers such as Michael B. Jordan and Idris Elba, Omar developed into one of the most memorable TV characters of all time, portrayed unforgettably by the actor Michael K. Williams. He was found dead last week at 54 in New York City, of a possible drug overdose.
A decade-plus since the series’ conclusion, superlatives still don’t do Williams, or “The Wire,” justice. It’s an astonishing work of storytelling that’s somehow become better and more urgent as the years have passed.
Ahead of my household’s ongoing rewatch, my recollection was that the show took a couple of seasons to really get cooking. But it’s all there from the beginning: the moral ambiguity of its cops-versus-drug-dealers throughline, the greed and corruption afflicting every social class, the idea of an American city (and America itself) as a living thing whose organs were failing.
It became a cliche for white people to rave about “The Wire” despite limited firsthand familiarity with the types of lives it depicted, which is a fair point, but also a perfect example of how great art can be didactic without sacrificing the potential for wide appeal.
In the mid-2000s, most HBO viewers weren’t engaging with issues such as structural racism, police brutality or housing discrimination. Today, they’re the subtext to almost everything in the news, which makes “The Wire,” to deploy another cliche, both timely and timeless.
And in the third episode of the first season, Omar arrives like a cannonball to a spiderweb: a queer, Black Robin Hood figure who robbed drug dealers, helped the cops when he felt like it, abstained from cursing, followed a self-enforced vigilante code and became a folk hero in the projects.
Williams, eventually a five-time Emmy nominee, didn’t just bring to life an indelible character; he created a presence that filled the screen as much as James Gandolfini did on “The Sopranos,” HBO’s much more popular prestige show from the same era. Omar didn’t appear in every episode of “The Wire,” and was more compelling as a peripheral presence in a larger story — like Anthony Hopkins’ Hannibal Lecter in “The Silence of the Lambs” or Heath Ledger’s Joker in “The Dark Knight.”
Granted, Williams established that presence before uttering a single word. His, and Omar’s, clearest identifying trait was a deep scar that traversed almost his entire face, from forehead to cheek, which Williams got from a razor blade during a bar fight. It became his calling card, an inescapable reminder of pain and fragility that most people prefer to keep figurative.
Williams’ scar opened a lot of doors. Famously, Tupac Shakur had him cast in the 1996 film “Bullet” based solely on his head shot. “Wire” creator David Simon cast him after a single audition and changed his plan to have Omar killed off after seeing what Williams did with the role.
Omar’s surface appeal as a gun-toting anti-hero was just the hook. Williams projected a weirdly harmonious aura of both terrifying invincibility and haunting vulnerability. Omar was equally comfortable robbing a stash house and baring his soul to a lover in a world that was wildly intolerant of his sexuality.
It was, and remains, a more nuanced portrayal of masculinity than almost anything else on TV. Omar came, and once his face got in your head, he never left.
