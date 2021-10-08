‘The Many Saints of Newark” stares up the same mountain as any long-after-the-fact prequel: justifying its need to exist.
Subtitled “A Sopranos Story,” the film, viewable in theaters and on HBO Max, revisits the world of the beloved mafia series, which ended in 2007. It’s set in Newark, New Jersey, in the late 1960s, at the peak of the Italian mob’s 20th century prosperity.
The central figure isn’t Tony Soprano, but rather Dickie Moltisanti (“Moltisanti” is Italian for “many saints”), the father of Tony’s eventual protege, Christopher (Michael Imperioli, who narrates the film from beyond the grave. Long story.).
“Many Saints,” which was co-written by “Sopranos” creator David Chase and directed by series regular Alan Taylor, covers a lot of ground in its two-hour runtime. It tries to deliver a standalone story while also performing fan service and tying up loose ends from the show, with occasional detours into the surreal Freudian stuff that became Chase’s trademark. It also includes Leslie Odom Jr. as a Black family affiliate trying to hustle numbers on the eve of the 1968 riots that broke out in Newark and several other American cities.
The result is a serviceable if unfocused gangster movie with several brilliant performances: from Alessandro Nivola as a steady and compelling Moltisanti, Ray Liotta as a scenery-chewing pair of brothers and Vera Farmiga as Tony’s monstrous mother Livia. Tony himself is played capably by Michael Gandolfini, son of the late James Gandolfini, who made the middle-aged Tony one of American culture’s most iconic characters.
But while “The Many Saints of Newark” is an entertaining riff on the “Sopranos” canon and a fun excuse to revisit that world, it’s unfortunately not much more than that. That’s a shame, because the source material is more vital than ever.
Ever since the pandemic stranded people indoors with unlimited access to familiar TV, there has been a resurgence of interest in “The Sopranos.” Last week the New York Times ran an in-depth piece examining the series’ long afterlife and why young people in particular are streaming the show in staggering numbers, sharing “Sopranos” memes and flocking to podcasts recapping and analyzing episodes. (My household did a full rewatch over the summer.)
Writer Will Staley attributes this renewed interest to a theme “The Sopranos” explored more deeply than any other creative work of its era: American decline, as witnessed via the parallel unraveling of organized crime.
The mafia was largely a byproduct of America’s booming industrial economy in the 19th century, and its downturn coincides with the growth of global and digital capitalism. So it’s not hard to understand how such a story might appeal to millennials, who have inherited a depleted version of the so-called American Dream.
The opening credits tell this story in microcosm. We join Tony as he drives from New York City, the gleaming center of American commerce, through polluted industrial sprawl and empty downtowns to his soulless suburban New Jersey McMansion.
There, he watches sadly as his bloodline potentially ends with children he doesn’t understand, particularly his son A.J, who was always perceived as an annoying dimwit, but in hindsight might be the show’s most powerfully tragic figure, a walking cypher for generations of male toxicity and untreated depression.
At work, Tony supervises a bunch of idiots in tracksuits running cockamamie schemes to skim pennies from the narrowing profit margins in an indifferent economy, where there are barely any unions left to strong-arm for kickbacks or local businesses left to extort into protection rackets.
This is not some subtextual or counterintuitive reading of the show. It’s all there in the first scene of the pilot, when Tony sits down with Dr. Melfi and grumbles that “I came in at the end. The best is over.” Across 86 episodes, that sense of helplessness, not the mafia stuff, remained the real substance of “The Sopranos.”
It’s nice of “The Many Saints of Newark” to fill in some of the background, but the story for Tony, and for the world that produced him, still fades to black at the end.
