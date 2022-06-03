The latest “Star Wars” spin-off miniseries, “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” debuted over the weekend on the Disney+ streaming service. Set in the years between George Lucas’ prequel trilogy and the original film series, the show begins with a flashback to the execution of something called Order 66.
In “Star Wars” lore, this was the decree, preceding the Galactic Republic’s transformation into the Empire, that instigated the Great Jedi Purge, in which thousands of Jedi Knights were slaughtered across the fictional galaxy. Toward the end of “Revenge of the Sith,” Anakin Skywalker, pivoting hard toward the Dark Side en route to becoming Darth Vader, enters a temple on Coruscant and murders all of the Force-sensitive Jedi younglings being trained there.
“Obi-Wan Kenobi” begins with a long tracking shot that follows a group of kids trying to escape the massacre. Their teacher tries to lead them to safety, taking out several stormtroopers with her lightsaber before she is ultimately gunned down. As the widening carnage comes into view, the children realize their teacher’s sacrifice has bought them a few crucial moments, and they keep running, their fate uncertain.
The other big piece of streaming entertainment that appeared in time for Memorial Day weekend was the fourth season of the Netflix hit “Stranger Things,” a pulpy sci-fi/horror series set in the 1980s that follows a group of misfit teens as they battle hormones and interdimensional monsters.
Forecasting the darker and scarier tone of this season, the first episode also begins in flashback, as viewers are returned to the top-secret government facility where the super-powered Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) was housed with other paranormally gifted children.
In gruesome detail, we observe the aftermath of a massacre Eleven perpetrates, unleashing her powerful psychic energy against her overseers and the other kids being observed there. The reasons are unclear, but the effects are devastating: hideously mangled corpses, walls and floors smeared with blood, the screams of survivors.
Both series now include trigger warnings that acknowledge these scenes may disturb viewers following the event they eerily recall: last week’s horrifying mass shooting in an elementary school in Uvalde, Tex., that killed 19 fourth-graders and two teachers.
The timing is obviously unintentional; it could go without saying that these shows were written, produced and edited long before the tragedy. But something about the coincidence feels significant: that as we once again mourn the unspeakable, two of the biggest pieces of entertainment begin with scenes that contain heartbreaking echoes of this fresh, real-life trauma.
I’m old enough to remember when mass killings were not the most visible form of American exceptionalism. I was in high school at the time of the 1999 Columbine massacre, which, understandably, was thought to be a horrifying outlier, not something that would eventually become a regular part of life.
The search for an explanation quickly turned to pop culture, which became a politically convenient scapegoat for conservative lawmakers. Then-Sen. Jeff Sessions (later Donald Trump’s attorney general) delivered a speech on the Senate floor that blamed the Columbine shooting on the music of Marilyn Manson, movies such as “Natural Born Killers” and first-person-shooter video games.
These days, hardly anyone still bothers making that sort of argument. There is violent entertainment everywhere in the world, just as there is mental illness, political polarization, inequality, loneliness and anger. The unique American ingredient is the basically unrestricted availability of firearms that are designed to kill large numbers of people very quickly, which everyone understands whether they’re willing to say it out loud or not.
American life in 2022 deserves trigger warnings as much as anything in “Obi-Wan Kenobi” or “Stranger Things” does. And two decades after Columbine, it’s ironic that the kind of violent entertainment so often blamed for these tragedies now requires disclaimers for too closely resembling our existing, bloody reality.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.