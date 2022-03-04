It feels odd to praise a movie mainly for what it is not. But “Kimi,” a new Steven Soderbergh film streaming on HBO Max, is mercifully not a sequel or the hoped-for basis of a franchise. It is not based on an existing piece of intellectual property. Nor is it promoted as a film that can only be properly experienced in a theater.
Its runtime does not exceed 90 minutes and does not digress from its single standalone story. It does not contain a scene after the credits explaining everything. You don’t have to watch it multiple times to understand what happens — but for all of these reasons, you might want to anyway.
Here’s what “Kimi” is: a slick, taut and expertly crafted nail-biter in the nervy tradition of pulp techno-thrillers, the kind of tasty product it’s easy to take for granted until one of them happens along to remind us how rarely they seem to get made anymore.
It stars Zoe Kravitz as Angela, an agoraphobic tech worker in Seattle who begins to suspect powerful forces are out to get her. Angela’s social anxiety has metastasized during the pandemic into a debilitating fear of the world outside her trendy loft apartment, which she only leaves if doing so is the difference between life and death. (If I could afford her baller living space, I’d probably never leave either.)
Angela works remotely for an Amazon-like company called Amygdala, which sells an Alexa-like device called Kimi. The company, which is on the verge of going public, touts its product as a superior digital assistant that combines algorithmic search with real-time contextual human intelligence. Angela’s job is to review failed customer commands and teach Kimi, through programming language, the difference between, for instance, “Play me Taylor Swift” and “Play ‘ME!’ by Taylor Swift.”
Her comfortable tedium is disrupted when she receives audio in which it sounds as if a woman is being assaulted. The audience learns before Angela whom the recording might implicate, but when she works up the temerity to bring the file to Amygdala’s headquarters to report the incident to authorities, she quickly learns how far a powerful tech firm will go to bury anything that might threaten its share price.
A chase ensues, both on foot and through the digital ether where even somebody as savvy as Angela is unable to evade the eyes of well-resourced pursuers. To say it resolves in a sort of grown-up, post-pandemic “Home Alone” sequence is only a spoiler if you’ve never seen this kind of movie — in which a reclusive, paranoid person discovers that everyone indeed is out to get her, and the intimacy she’s created with her surroundings becomes her greatest weapon.
In the hands of lesser artists, this material might struggle to escape its genre trappings, but Soderbergh is so patient, so masterful, that every seemingly marginal detail delivers a rewarding payoff. Similarly, Kravitz performs the difficult task of turning a character type into an actual character, somehow getting viewers to feel her anxiety viscerally when she first sets foot outside.
Her unremarked-upon blue hair feels like an homage to cyberpunk movies of the 1980s and ‘90s, and, appropriately, the end-credits music is Elastica’s “Connection,” which people my age might recognize from the 1995 movie “Hackers.” The difference between “Kimi” and the countless tech thrillers preceding it is that in 2022, most of the audience takes privacy invasion and surveillance as a given, the tacit tradeoff for the conveniences of digital capitalism.
One of those conveniences, of course, is streaming entertainment, which obviously flourished during the pandemic and has left the film industry struggling to convince viewers that they need to come back to theaters for meaningful entertainment.
“Kimi,” which was released to HBO Max without a theatrical run, seems as if it’s making the opposite argument: Why would anyone sit in the dark among strangers, at considerable expense, to watch yet another superhero movie, when something this good is right in front of us?
