An early scene in “Judas and the Black Messiah” shows FBI director J. Edgar Hoover describing the Black Panther Party as “the greatest threat to our national security.” He’s played by Martin Sheen, nearly unrecognizable under ghoulish facial prosthetics, as if to put a literal, sneering face on America’s systemic racism.
It’s a clue that none of what we’re about to see is subtle, but also that filmmaker Shaka King is ready to take big swings, which connect far more often than not. Released simultaneously to theaters and the HBO Max streaming service, “Black Messiah” has the sweep of 20th-century American period epics by Martin Scorsese or Spike Lee and the propulsive momentum of an action thriller.
It recounts Chicago-based Black Panthers leader Fred Hampton’s emergence at the forefront of a fast-growing movement in the late 1960s, and the corresponding hysteria of federal authorities eager to dismantle Black radicalism and its challenge to the social and racial status quo.
The performances are uniformly excellent. Daniel Kaluuyah won a best-supporting-actor Golden Globe over the weekend for his portrayal of Hampton. But the film truly belongs to Lakeith Stanfield, who plays Bill O’Neal — the titular “Judas” to Hampton’s “Messiah” — an FBI informant who infiltrates the movement in order to avoid jail time after being caught stealing a car.
There are some good recent documentaries about the Panthers, and “Judas and the Black Messiah” isn’t even the only major recent movie featuring Hampton as a character. The Panthers were accused of inciting the riots at the 1968 Democratic Convention, but were little more than a footnote in “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Aaron Sorkin’s 2020 Netflix prestige drama about the riots and their aftermath.
King’s film, however, is the expansive, ambitious piece of storytelling its subject demands, centering the Panthers’ worldview without romanticizing all of the organization’s tactics. We see the group’s deadly clashes with police, but also its breakfast program for needy kids, its free medical clinics in neglected neighborhoods, its diverse coalition of working-class activists.
The movie takes a few factual liberties, but the Panthers organization in general has been so thoroughly demonized in whitewashed versions of American history that any nuance presented in a mainstream Hollywood movie is likely to startle viewers whose familiarity with the organization ends at the name.
Refreshingly, “Black Messiah” tells this story without focusing on the growth journeys of well-meaning white people (i.e. “The Blind Side,” “Green Book,” “The Help,” or basically any movie about race that has ever won an Oscar.)
Here, too, “Black Messiah” makes a point of not reducing its antagonists (aside from Hoover, excusably) to boogeymen. O’Neal’s handler, FBI agent Roy Mitchell, would have been easy to caricature, but Jesse Plemmons gives the character a subdued complexity; he’s repulsed by Hoover, but not enough to stand in his way.
And Stanfield, who is steadily building one of the finest bodies of work of any young actor, is captivating when trying to locate the moral center in a character who might not have one. Sitting for a documentary interview, O’Neal claims he’s proud to have been part of “the struggle,” not mentioning that his part included working as a paid snitch.
O’Neal joins the party, becomes Hampton’s head of security and seems genuinely to believe in the cause. But he clearly enjoys the spoils of his importance to the FBI: the steak dinners, the fine whiskey, the cigars. Of course, he can’t have it both ways forever. O’Neal provides intelligence that leads to a late-night raid in which Hampton, still only 21, is shot to death in his sleep.
It’s impossible to watch this today and not think of Breonna Taylor, whose death a half-century later under nearly identical circumstances was one of several police killings that launched widespread protests against systemic racism last summer.
“Judas and the Black Messiah,” is more than a timely dramatization of history continuing to rhyme with itself. It’s a necessary reminder of all the progress not yet made.
