In 2019, Martin Scorsese released “Rolling Thunder Review,” a documentary about Bob Dylan’s famous 1975 tour of the same name. While it’s a treasure trove for Dylanologists, the film’s most memorable moment doesn’t belong to him at all; it’s an appearance by the great Joni Mitchell.
The scene in question shows a hang sesh with Dylan and other folk-rock stars of the era, including Gordon Lightfoot and Roger McGuinn. They gamely strum guitars while Mitchell emerges in goddess mode, performing her song “Coyote” with such self-assuredness that the men in her orbit — literally, it seems, as if they’re caught by the gravitational pull of a much more powerful celestial object — can only watch in astonishment.
Heck of a time capsule there. Dylan released a lot of good music in the 1970s, but his output was wildly inconsistent. Mitchell, though, was on one of those amazing multi-album runs that seem impossible in retrospect: Miles Davis in the late 1950s and early ‘60s, Dylan in the mid-’60s, the Beatles in the late ‘60s, Neil Young in the mid-’70s, Stevie Wonder in the late ‘70s, Prince the ‘80s.
The early ‘70s belonged to Joni Mitchell. Opinions differ on when her classic period ends (I would argue with “Hejira,” which came out in 1976 and included “Coyote” as its lead track). But if you ask a fan to name her best album, the response is nearly unanimous: “Blue,” her 1971 masterwork, which so completely perfected the format of the singer-songwriter album that it’s a wonder anyone kept making them. How does someone hear “Blue” and think, “Yeah, I can do this”?
Released 50 years ago this week, “Blue” is one of a small handful of albums I would call perfect, without a misplaced note or word and not a second too short or long. (When Rolling Stone retooled its 500 Best Albums of All Time list last year, “Blue” ranked third.)
Each of the album’s 10 tracks is a pristine little world unto itself, where with spare accompaniment Mitchell’s voice leaps superhumanly around her multi-octave range to deliver lyrics that conveyed a startling perceptiveness for someone who was only in her mid-20s. Before “Blue,” no artist of her stature had ever bared her soul so intimately, so nakedly.
Here are songs of romantic yearning (“All I Want,” “My Old Man”), songs of run-aground love where she willingly accepts blame (“This Flight Tonight,” “A Case of You”), songs of youthful restlessness (“California,” along with the title track). And there’s a song, “Little Green,” where she confronts the complicated sadness of having placed her baby daughter up for adoption, back when people just didn’t talk about those things.
If there is an overarching theme to “Blue,” it’s the simmering tension that animates so much of young adult life — the competing desires for freedom and stability, the urge to travel with the wind versus the pull of rooted domesticity.
Age changes a listener’s relationship to those polarities, and loving “Blue” across a lifetime means always getting to decide which version of Mitchell we find most relatable: the dreamer, the cynic, the wanderer, the flaky lover, the loyal partner, the young and terrified mother. Every time I check in with “Blue,” I come away with a new favorite song.
After my copy of the 50th-anniversary vinyl reissue finally arrived earlier this week, I kept returning to the final track, “The Last Time I Saw Richard.” Over a somber piano melody, Mitchell sings of meeting a friend at a bar who’s nursing a broken heart and cursing himself for being a hopeless romantic.
To prevent that romanticism from hardening into cynicism, the friend later gets married and becomes something worse: boring and unfulfilled.
But by the end of the song, it’s Mitchell who’s lonely and drunk, telling herself “All good dreamers pass this way someday,” and struggling to believe that her unsettledness is only a phase.
It’s the truest possible ending to “Blue:” the notes fading out into an uncertain future where that young-person tension remains forever unresolved.
