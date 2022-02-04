The opening line to Leo Tolstoy’s “Anna Karenina” reminds us that “Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.” In addition to being true, this idea has inspired generations of authors, perhaps none more fruitfully than Jonathan Franzen.
Franzen’s most beloved novels, “The Corrections” (2001) and “Freedom” (2010), perfected a kind of domestic literary dramedy that was both intimate and global in scope. With contemporary political and economic turmoil as a backdrop, he has turned ordinary family life — with its joyful alliances, buried secrets and grudges simmering across decades — into gripping, page-turning fiction.
His newest book, “Crossroads,” released late last year, finds him in familiar territory: it’s yet another sprawling epic about an unhappy American family. By now, it would be easy enough to liken Franzen to a middle-aged band shrugging and playing the hits, but it pays to remember that in this case those hits are quite good.
The novel spotlights the Hildebrandts, a minister’s family from suburban Chicago, around whom Franzen intends to produce a trilogy of novels. “Crossroads,” set in 1971, shares its name with a youth program at the church where the family patriarch, Russ, is an associate pastor.
But the title also alludes to the spiritual crises confronting each family member. Russ is in a moment of professional and personal turmoil, having been ostracized from the clique of hip, counterculture-adjacent young people who belong to Crossroads, and also tiptoeing into a midlife-crisis affair with a flirty widow in his congregation.
In trademark Franzen style — omniscient chapters rotating individually among a handful of primary characters — “Crossroads” also patiently explores the interior lives of Marion, who is Russ’ frustrated partner in a stagnating marriage, and three of their four children. There’s the morally conflicted college student Clem, the high-school social queen Becky and the hyper-intelligent but troubled adolescent Perry. (A younger son, Judson, remains on the periphery.)
When the prose is cooking, “Crossroads” delivers a prismatic view of a family in freefall and an intricately plotted story that snaps into place like a row of Tetris blocks. Most of the action happens on a night just before Christmas when the Hildebrandts’ individual messes collide; a long coda set the following Easter sifts through the fallout.
The downside to this structure is that not every character is equally interesting. The Clem sections — in which he contemplates dropping his student draft deferment and going to Vietnam — suffer because of some hysterically bad sex writing (another Franzen trademark). Becky’s chapters are thick with weirdly paced melodrama that reads precisely like an older man laboring to understand the mind of a teenage girl.
The good news, though, is that Franzen has also created, in Marion and Perry, the two most vivid characters anywhere in his bibliography. Perry is intellectually brilliant but also prone to substance abuse and probably manic-depressive. He begins a moral quest to be good — or at least to calculate whether human goodness can ever be sincerely achieved, or if its attainment is inherently self-interested. By the end, he’s hopelessly addicted to cocaine and convinced he’s literally God.
And Marion feels unattractive to her husband and “invisible to her kids as well—tendered featureless by the dense, warm cloud of momminess through which they apprehend her.” But her facade as a demure preacher’s wife hides an earlier life that included ruinous adultery, unspeakable sexual trauma and a hereditary mental illness she likely passed to her son.
The Hildebrandts’ story likely will resume in subsequent installments of the trilogy Franzen has titled “A Key to All Mythologies.” That might sound overly grandiose relative to the subject matter, but what’s remarkable about “Crossroads,” and Franzen’s body of work, is a realization that occurs off the page. The Hildebrandts’ journey through their unhappiness could be the story of any family, behind the doors of any house you pass.
Every family indeed might be uniquely unhappy, but each one also is uniquely grandiose, uniquely worthy of literature.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.