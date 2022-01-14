There’s an unforgettable scene near the end of “The Center Will Not Hold,” a 2017 documentary, available on Netflix, about the life and work of writer Joan Didion.
Didion is asked to reflect on a famous passage in her 1968 essay collection “Slouching Towards Bethlehem.” Reporting from San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury district, epicenter of that California’s counterculture, she had encountered a 5-year-old girl, the child of hippies, who was tripping on LSD given to her by her mother. Didion leans into the camera. “Let me tell you, “ she says. “It was gold.”
Not “disturbing” or “tragic” or even “unexpected”... but “gold.” In that answer is the key to understanding Didion — who died at 87 just before Christmas — as a writer, if not as a human being, entirely.
Certainly Didion’s writing had no room for sentimentality.
Working in the New Journalism style that originated in the 1960s, she helped establish the writerly persona of the omniscient observer who could insert herself in a story but still operate at a cool, even chilly, remove.
Didion began as a novelist and screenwriter, but is best remembered for her reporting, essays and memoirs, in which she chronicled a half-century of American life, observing and dissecting the nation’s self-serving mythology with a level of precision and clarity to which all writers aspire, but which so few reach.
If there’s a single word that appears more than any other in her prose, it’s “narrative.” Didion was preoccupied with the collectively held stories, accurate or otherwise, that tie a culture together.
“We tell ourselves stories in order to live,” she wrote in “Bethlehem,” the Didion book most people read first, in describing the communal need to understand history “by the imposition of a narrative line upon disparate images.”
The second half of the 20th century provided no shortage of such images: the Summer of Love, the Manson Family murders, the women’s liberation movement and racial politics of the 1970s, Ronald Reagan’s ascent in the 1980s, Bill Clinton’s impeachment scandal, 9/11 and the War on Terror.
Each of her essays uncovered and deconstructed “that handful of insiders who invent, year in and year out, the narrative of public life.”
The most representative piece might be “Trouble in Lakewood,” a 1993 story she wrote for the New Yorker about a gang of teenage boys arrested for sexually assaulting girls in a Los Angeles mega-suburb that represented “the wrong side of the California dream.”
What begins as a damning sex-crime investigation (with a level of concern for the victims that was decades ahead of its time) widens into a sweeping account of southern California’s development boom, the crumbling promise of America’s post-war economy and, with it, a slowly disintegrating American middle class.
Similarly, “Sentimental Journeys,” a New York Review of Books piece from 1991, examines the case of the Central Park Jogger, the white woman who was attacked, raped and beaten nearly to death while running at night. As the story became a national sensation, a handful of young Black and Latino men were arrested and imprisoned, but years later were exonerated.
Didion was mostly alone in asking why the several women of color who were murdered while this media narrative unfolded received nowhere near the attention, and similarly alone in stepping back to examine the city’s underlying racial and economic inequalities from which that narrative distracted.
The image of the jogger as the innocent victim in a city overrun by crime, Didion explained, was an easier story to accept about New York City than one of structural injustice, providing “a built-in source of natural morphine working to blur the edges of real and to a great extent insoluble problems.”
It can almost go without saying that her best work feels as if it could have been written today, with the benefit of decades of hindsight. That includes “Slouching Towards Bethlehem,” which takes its title from the W.B. Yeats poem “The Second Coming,” with that famously unsettling line: “Things fall apart; the center cannot hold.”
It could not hold, Didion might say, because there was never a center to begin with.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.