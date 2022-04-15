Before performing at his beloved Detroit Masonic Temple last Friday, the rock auteur Jack White played an inventive, widely shared slide-guitar rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off the Detroit Tigers’ season at Comerica Park.
Then during the encore of his tour kickoff show that night, White, a Detroit expat who now lives in Nashville, proposed to and married his girlfriend, Olivia Jean, a fellow Motor City artist who opened the first few shows on the tour.
Oddly, that means the release of White’s new album, “Fear of the Dawn,” probably was only the third most interesting thing that happened to him that day.
That’s surely not the music’s fault. “Dawn,” the fourth solo album from the erstwhile White Stripes and Raconteurs bandleader, is a fiery, adventurous rock record that finds one of Michigan’s finest musical ambassadors in a restless creative state, with a candy store full of musical toys and what sounds like a ton of pent-up pandemic energy at his disposal.
A punchy trio of scorching blues-rock tracks leads off an album that quickly gets weird. It’s full of searing guitars, circus-organ keyboards, heavily processed vocals, an arsenal of cut-and-pasted samples and lots of tape delay in collage-like songs that only occasionally fall into conventional structures. (It’s the first of two full-lengths White plans to deliver in 2022; a quieter collection titled “Entering Heaven Alive” arrives in July.)
“Fear the Dawn” is inconsistent in quality but brimming with ideas, full of big swings that connect almost as often as they miss. The single “Hi-De-Ho,” for instance, has a list of ingredients that sound terrible: a guest verse by rapper Q-Tip, a Cab Calloway vocal sample, arpeggiated keyboards, overdriven bass, flamenco guitars, weird scatting and hand claps — yet somehow it coheres into an immensely replayable highlight.
But a listener’s mileage may vary. White’s post-White Stripes output is in many ways a typical “bandleader goes solo to diminishing returns” case study — plenty of above-par stuff that rarely approaches the elemental brilliance of the White Stripes catalog. Because even when one person is a band’s clear visionary (nothing whatsoever against the tragically underrated drummer Meg White), it’s often the band’s dynamics that harness and optimize the vision.
Famously, the White Stripes created a lot of unforgettable music within a very specific set of constraints: two people, two instruments, two wardrobe colors, recording on analog equipment with minimal frills. And the Stripes’ most durable songs — such as “The Hardest Button to Button,” “Dead Leaves on the Dirty Ground” and, of course, “Seven Nation Army” — contain almost nothing besides guitars, vocals and rudimentary percussion.
Unconfined by that formula, White’s later music often has overreached, although “Fear of the Dawn” is more subdued than its predecessor, 2018’s truly bonkers “Boarding House Reach.” (This time, at least, he leaves the rapping to the professionals.)
His late-period eccentricities aside, White occupies a shrinking island of post-boomer guitar-shredding rock dudes who can still pull a big crowd, standing athwart generations but very much part of a vanishing breed. Reportedly, he was Bradley Cooper’s first choice to play the aging rocker in “A Star Is Born,” which would have been perfect for reasons both literal and figurative.
So no, it did not surprise me when I caught the third date on his tour — Sunday at Grand Rapids’ Van Andel Arena — to learn my phone would spend the duration of the show (which was excellent) inside a magnetically sealed Yondr pouch.
For all his eclecticism, White remains a dogged traditionalist, whose role in music almost matters more for what it symbolizes than for what the newer albums actually sound like. So “Fear the Dawn” mostly leaves me agnostic about White’s solo material, but still very glad he exists — like an idea that sometimes is just as great in execution as it is in theory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.