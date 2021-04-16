If anyone listening is in charge of what does and does not come back after the pandemic, here is a suggestion for something we could leave in history’s trash bin: really “cool” offices.
Have you ever been in one of these places? Full of scooters, hammocks and kombucha bars? With ping-pong tables and craft beer on tap? Exercise balls instead of desk chairs? Workspaces that look like Pinterest boards, except it’s unclear what the company does or where the money comes from?
A new documentary now streaming on Hulu, “WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn,” dramatizes the hip-workspace aesthetic in ways that are amusing, startling and often chilling.
The film, directed by Jed Rothsteinm, charts the meteoric rise and near-total collapse of a single company, WeWork. But in its best moments, it also indicts the entire ethos of hustle culture or performative “workism,” a concept popular in the digital startup economy that suggests a person’s work should define and consume them, no matter how meager the reward. (“Rise and grind,” you might have seen people say on Instagram. “Thank God it’s Monday,” etc.)
WeWork adapted an unsexy idea — creating communal workspaces for freelancers and entrepreneurs — and juiced it full of venture capital, enforced positivity, and borderline cultish founder/creator worship. Also, extraordinary hubris. Imagine if the famously ill-conceived Fyre Festival was a company, and you’d be on the right track.
The documentary’s central figure is Adam Neumann, WeWork’s cofounder, who perfectly fits the megalomaniacal tech-guru mold. He walks around barefoot proclaiming the transformative, disruptive power of his vision in mystical terms, able to extract billions of dollars from investors and the devotion of anyone in his orbit.
To be fair, it’s not a terrible business model: WeWork signed long-term leases for empty urban properties, transformed them into trendy coworking spaces with every imaginable millennial trapping, then sold memberships to anyone who wanted to stare at a laptop there instead of a coffee shop. By 2018, WeWork was the largest office tenant in New York City, London and Washington, DC.
This appealed to newer companies and gig workers who were attracted to the lifestyle Neumann sold, which was a feeling of belonging to something greater, plus an invitation to the party. (WeWork hosted notoriously debauched summer-camp excursions for its faithful.) It was neither a real-estate company nor a tech firm but, as Neumann insisted, a “physical social network” that reached beyond the realm of work life and into every part of a true believer’s identity.
At its peak, WeWork expanded into something called WeLive, a cohabitating system premised on the idea of nobody ever being alone, which, in addition to sounding terrible, just seems to be an attempt at rebranding the concept of roommates. Also on the docket: WeGrow, a fanciful scheme to reimagine the education system, which, thankfully, never went anywhere.
When the cards collapsed, it happened fast. The company’s I.P.O. paperwork revealed vast mismanagement and very little to justify its peak valuation — that’s the $47 billion in the title — beyond faith in its founder’s vision, which only goes so far (although in the startup-capital world, that’s still pretty far). Neumann stepped down in 2019 in exchange for a billion-dollar payout.
Several of the people interviewed in the film are ex-believers. Each had a different breaking point, whether it was the balance sheets that didn’t add up, the extravagant spending, the 2 a.m. meetings, or even having to wear tracking bracelets at company retreats. For some, it was realizing that the more an office resembles a college dorm, the likelier it is that the company wants more from its employees than an honest day’s work.
WeWork still exists and still plans to go public. Its website lists three Michigan coworking locations, all in Detroit. It’s hard to imagine how the model will look in a post-pandemic world, when it will probably be harder to get super excited about gathering indoors to work. Wildly out of date, let’s hope.
