If a magic show is good, “How did he do that?” is beside the point.
Derek DelGaudio’s “In & Of Itself,” a one-man performance-art piece that ran on Broadway pre-COVID and has been newly released on Hulu, culminates in a “how did he do that?” moment for the ages. But when it lands, you’ll more likely wonder WHY he did it, or what possessed him to do it. Or, just as likely, you’ll need to sit quietly for a while.
“In & Of Itself” begins with a basic conceit. We’re shown that every audience member, prior to taking their seats in a small theater, approaches a wall full of cards containing identifying descriptions and picks the one with which they associate most closely: I am an immigrant. I am a writer. I am a leader. I am a single mother. I am a seeker. I am the life of the party. I am nobody.
The show’s stage version was directed by Hollywood icon Frank Oz. Its life as a film project (also directed by Oz) began when Stephen Colbert saw a performance, thought “In & Of Itself” could reach a wide audience without sacrificing the intimacy that makes it work so powerfully, and co-produced the adaptation.
Some vagueness is necessary, because “In & Of Itself” is better the less you know going in. Basically, DelGaudio delivers a 90-minute narrative organized around the theme of identity: how we view ourselves, how we are seen by others and how these perspectives do and do not overlap.
“True identity,” he argues, “is that which exists within one’s own heart and is seen by another.” The famous parable about six blind men identifying an elephant by each describing a different part appears, as does a strange story about a “roulettista,” a man who became famous for surviving numerous games of Russian Roulette. Later, he’s shot dead by a burglar who doesn’t realize the man’s identity is supposed to render him impervious to bullets.
Befitting its theme, “In & Of Itself” is a difficult work to label. In one sense, it’s a work of autobiography that wouldn’t feel out of place onstage at a Moth storytelling event. DelGaudio wrestles with his own identity, his discovery as a child that his mother was a lesbian and the disruption that ensued. (The bricks thrown by neighbors in their small, conservative town would shatter a lot more than window glass.)
There is magic, only about a half-dozen tricks — or if you prefer, “illusions” — most of which are familiar sleight-of-hand involving cards or disappearing objects, but some of which permeate the fourth wall between performer and audience, stage and real world in ways that are unexpected and affecting.
In interviews, DelGaudio is careful to avoid describing himself as a magician (or, again, “illusionist”), because such a label is loaded with cheesy social context. Think of David Copperfield’s billowy shirts, Criss Angel’s guyliner or Gob Bluth’s comically inept shenanigans on “Arrested Development” (cue “The Final Countdown”).
Described a few years ago by the New York Times as “the magician who wants to break magic,” DelGaudio’s performance accomplishes for stage magic what comedian Hannah Gadsby did for stand-up with her 2018 special “Nanette,” which doubled as both a sterling execution of her art form and a deconstruction of its mechanics.
DelGaudio approaches magic from a similar angle, preferring to unpack rather than obscure the mechanics of his work.
Strictly speaking, that’s not new; Penn & Teller have been inviting audiences behind the curtain for decades.
But “In & Of Itself” asserts that the role of magic, of any audience/performer connection, should be to illuminate rather than deceive. (Which is not to say the execution of DelGaudio’s major set pieces becomes less daunting the more you understand how they work.)
What it illuminates will depend on the viewer. There’s a particular interaction with an audience member, a sad-looking man around my age with whom DelGaudio maintains eye contact for an uncomfortable length of time — before the man’s eyes well up with tears, his mouth quivers and he basically sinks into himself — that might always haunt me.
Because, seriously, how did he do that?
