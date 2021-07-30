The dramatic principle of Chekhov’s Gun holds that if a firearm appears in the first act of a story, it must be fired by the second or third.
Same goes for the peace candles at Woodstock ‘99. In the early moments of HBO’s new documentary about the notorious 1999 event, we see them being handed by well-meaning activists out for a vigil honoring victims of gun violence.
We already know how that turned out. By the end of the weekend, the candles would be aflame. So would much of the abandoned Air Force base in Rome, N.Y., that hosted about a quarter-million fans on a sweltering summer weekend, lured by a who’s-who lineup of late-’90s rap-rock heavyweights, including Korn, Limp Bizkit, Kid Rock, Rage Against the Machine and Insane Clown Posse.
The atmosphere of gathering dread and inevitability in “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Rage,” feels more like a horror movie than a traditional music documentary. But its setup resembles a slasher film: a bunch of horny, mostly white young people go off on a debaucherous adventure in search of sex, drugs and rock and roll. Whatever could go wrong?
Turns out, plenty: the scorching heat, the lack of food and water, the aggressive music, the throngs of angry shirtless men, the vulnerable women, the lax security, the burst sewage pipes and overflowing port-o-johns, the rioting, the overrun medical tents, the deaths, the sexual assaults and, of course, the lingering generational stain.
Directed by Garrett Price and now streaming on HBO’s digital platforms, “Woodstock 99” recounts the ugliness with a grueling exactitude, armed with ample footage from pay-per-view broadcasts and featuring interviews with several performers, organizers, attendees and music journalists who sound like dazed war correspondents.
Without the benefit of hindsight, Woodstock ‘99 probably seemed foolproof, since Woodstock ‘94 had been a well-received reboot of the brand that effectively combined cutting-edge alternative music and mud-caked nostalgia for the original event. The 30th anniversary iteration, however, would provide a harsh lesson about what can happen when an older generation tries to impose its ideals on young people who aren’t interested.
Price astutely unpacks how the evolution of 1990s pop culture set the table for an explosive reckoning, as the waning alt-rock boom of the early part of the decade left a cultural vacuum that MTV filled by counterprogramming sugary teen pop and thick-headed nu-metal.
Limp Bizkit, of course, has absorbed two decades of blame for that weekend’s chaos, with conventional wisdom pinpointing their performance of the nihilistic, belligerent song “Break Stuff” as the tipping point. One of the organizers, John Scher, repeats that narrative here, probably because it’s easier to fault a single band than the festival’s many failures in planning, security and infrastructure.
Ironically, Scher himself emerges as the bigger heel when he downplays reports of sexual abuses and criticizes women for walking around topless, transferring responsibility from assault perpetrators to their victims by asking, essentially, “what was she wearing?”
It’s clear from the footage that it hardly would have mattered. The relentless scenes of seething mosh pits, heat-exhausted festival-goers, fiery destruction and helpless crowd-surfing women cohere into an upsetting visual document of an era that should feel more distant than it does.
This was the “Fight Club” generation: young people in a kind of historical dead zone between Gen X and Elder Millennials, adrift in a time of relative prosperity with no defining struggle, whose anger lacked both an outlet and any specific cause.
Music is better now, and so are festivals. Capitalism has fixed a lot of the logistical problems with Woodstock ‘99, but none of the existential ones. That rage, toxicity and misogyny eventually found avenues for expression online, in the media and, sure enough, in politics.
“Woodstock 99” doesn’t go much further in arguing why the event matters in 2021, but maybe that’s because cutting footage of the Woodstock mobs with scenes from the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection would have been too obvious.
