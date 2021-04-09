Our culture is still weirdly uncomfortable with the idea of female creative agency. This is particularly true in popular music, where the archetypal figure of rock, pop and hip-hop is a male auteur pursuing a singular vision. When the gender is reversed, we don’t really know how to process it.
That’s because of how music is discussed: We have no problem recognizing genius in male artists, yet when a woman releases an important record, the first thing we hear about is which men were around when she made it.
The innovative art-pop performer Bjork unpacked this sad reality in a 2015 interview with Pitchfork.
“It’s tough,” she said. “Everything that a guy says once, you have to say five times.”
Bjork explained how she would write an album’s songs and do 80 percent of the production, but no matter what, it would be received in the media as a collaboration with whatever male producer she brought in to finish the job (Tricky, Matmos, Timbaland, etc.).
But an artist such as Kanye West could farm out the beatmaking on an album and show up toward the end to record his vocals, as he did on 2013’s much-celebrated “Yeezus,” and it would never occur to anybody to question his authorship in a similar way.
This coded misogyny explains why even people who follow music casually can name several famous men who collaborate with Taylor Swift — such as Jack Antonoff, Max Martin and Aaron Dessner — but nobody who produces songs for Drake. It’s why people my age grew up believing an unsubstantiated rumor that Kurt Cobain ghost-wrote “Live Through This,” the classic album by his widow Courtney Love’s band, Hole.
Few artists have been shortchanged more unfairly by this double standard than pop icon Tina Turner, whose life and career receives a well-deserved reappraisal in the new documentary “Tina,” now streaming on HBO Max. The film, directed by Dan Lindsay and T. J. Martin, is both a warm celebration of Turner’s achievements and a sad examination of how we narrativize women in the spotlight.
The singer born Anna Mae Bullock got her start performing with her husband Ike Turner, a pioneering Midwest rocker, with whom she crafted indelible 1960s and ‘70s hits such as “Proud Mary,” “River Deep — Mountain High” and “Nutbush City Limits.”
Ike was monstrously abusive, and “Tina” is unflinching in its recounting of their relationship’s darkest passages: the countless black eyes, the broken jaw, the harrowing escape.
She left him in 1976, sneaking out of their hotel on tour with barely a penny to her name.
Tina then rebuilt her career from basically nothing, signing away her past royalties in exchange for the rights to her stage name.
After a string of marginal albums, she struck gold in the mid-’80s with “Private Dancer,” whose big single, “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” later supplied the title to her triumphant biopic.
Having endured for decades as a stadium-packing icon, Tina Turner, now 81, is treating “Tina” as both a victory lap and her final word, which makes sense, because she’s never had control of her story. It’s always been about the guy who was in the room, even after she’d left him behind.
Tina achieved solo superstardom in her late 40s, long past the age when most stars, gender notwithstanding, are sent to the glue factory. That alone is amazing, but as we see in “Tina,” even at the peak of her success, people wouldn’t stop asking her about Ike Turner.
“Where’s Ike?” a game-show host demands, not long after they’ve divorced. “What was the worst moment of your marriage?” a cheerful journalist asks, while Tina was topping the charts and Ike’s career had long since run aground. “What’s your reaction to his drug arrest?” a TV interviewer presses many years later. In all cases, she politely declines the bait.
Tina Turner outran her abusive husband — literally and, by orders of magnitude, figuratively. Then she outran nearly everyone else. As “Tina” illustrates, her story, and hers alone, was always worth telling.
