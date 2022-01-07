I can’t remember why I picked it up when I did, but in March 2020, as the world was grappling with COVID-19’s onset, I happened to be halfway through “Station Eleven,” a beloved novel by Emily St. John Mandel that imagines a world ravaged by a flu pandemic. Nothing like a little light reading to take one’s mind off the news, right?
Mandel’s story takes place mostly in Michigan, and reportedly was inspired by visits to Traverse City and Petoskey during an earlier book tour. It follows the Traveling Symphony, a group of itinerant actors and musicians circling the Lower Peninsula, performing Shakespeare plays to scattered survivors in coastal Great Lakes ghost towns.
The novel time-jumps between the emergence of what’s nicknamed the Georgia Flu, which kills all but a tenth of a percent of the world’s population within a matter of days, and what remains two decades later. As nascent glimmers of civilization start to reappear, survivors are threatened by the appearance of the Prophet, a dangerous cult leader, as characters discover strange parallels in their world to an unpublished sci-fi graphic novel also called “Station Eleven.”
As the real-life situation continued to worsen in 2020, however, the novel became an unexpected source of comfort. A phrase that appears often in the book — as well as HBO’s miniseries interpretation of the novel, which ends its 10-episode run next week — is “survival is insufficient.” As in, life shouldn’t exist if it isn’t worth living, if there weren’t poetry or music to fill it.
If the book is an argument for the soul-nurturing power of art during precarious times, the HBO version, created by novelist and veteran TV writer Patrick Sommerville, is an even more powerful statement of that thesis.
Combining elements of action, drama, horror, comedy, apocalyptic sci-fi and dreamy mysticism, its genre agnosticism recalls an earlier HBO series, “The Leftovers,” where Sommerville was a writer. And like that show, “Station Eleven” is a rare literary adaptation that deepens and expands the vision of its source material.
But approach with caution. Viewers’ response to the show likely will depend on their COVID experience. The first episode, “Wheel of Fire,” is basically why trigger warnings exist. It dramatizes the dawning pandemic with an intensity that’ll be a difficult hang for those who have lost loved ones to the virus or fought through an infection themselves. (Production on the series began before our own pandemic.)
The main characters are all connected to an actor, Arthur (Gael García Bernal), who suddenly dies onstage in Chicago while playing the title role in “King Lear,” on what turns out to be the last night of normal life.
In the ensuing confusion, an 8-year-old stage performer named Kirsten (a phenomenal Matilda Lawler) connects with Jeevan (Himesh Patel), an under-employed “content creator” who tries to help the girl find her parents, but quickly realizes he’s now become her guardian through the apocalypse.
This is one of several smart departures from the book, in which Kirsten and Jeevan cross paths only briefly. The episode “Goodbye My Damaged Home” — in which Kirsten, Jeevan and his brother Frank (Nabhaan Rizwan) ride out the pandemic’s early months in a high-rise apartment building — is among the best hours of television I’ve seen in years.
As a performer in the Traveling Symphony 20 years on, the adult Kirsten (a brilliant Mackenzie Davis) is old enough to remember “pre-pan” life — despite struggling to explain the internet to the “post-pans” — but young enough to relive her formative trauma when the Prophet (Daniel Zovatto) starts abducting children from survivor communities.
But the thriller elements mostly remain backseated to moments of tender connection, shared grief, human empathy and the determination to do a lot more than just survive. “Station Eleven” is not just a great reminder of that central idea, but is itself an example of the very kind of art that makes life more livable — or, at the very least, justifies the cost of a streaming subscription.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.