‘Euphoria” was the first series about teenagers to appear on HBO. And it leaned into that distinction by making itself as HBO as possible, with a hyper-stylized, cinematic aesthetic and copious amounts of sex, booze and drugs. Sound the alarms: these kids PARTY.
When the first “Euphoria” season appeared in 2019, the buzz understandably focused on the series’ salacious elements. Like “Less Than Zero,” “Kids,” “Thirteen,” “Skins,” or “13 Reasons Why,” nihilistic teensploitation products from earlier generations, “Euphoria” inflamed anxieties about what the young’uns these days are doing while the adults are busy with their own disappointments and drinking problems.
Its characters are students at a high school whose location is never specified but looks like California. Most of them are under-parented, sexually confused and warped by pornography and recreational intoxications.
Our protagonist is the teen drug addict Rue, played by Zendaya, the former Disney star who won a lead-actress Emmy in 2020 for her performance. In a rambling, omniscient voiceover, Rue narrates the overlapping lives of a group of kids navigating the pitfalls and pleasures of being young and extremely online.
It’s all funny, entertaining, disturbing and magnificently soundtracked. But the question greeting the series’ second season, which began about a month ago, was whether “Euphoria” offered anything deeper than simple provocation, meant to titillate and shock, but with little depth beneath its shiny surface.
As if to answer this question directly, creator Sam Levinson began the season with a tour-de-force sequence fleshing out the backstory of fan-favorite character Fezco (Angus Cloud), the serene drug dealer and older-brother figure to Rue.
With visual flourishes that recall Paul Thomas Anderson or Martin Scorsese, the episode unpacks Fezco’s childhood under the eye of his gangster grandmother, who runs a ruthless drug operation that he inherits along with his 6-year-old adopted brother Ashtray (Daelo Jin Walton).
And the most recent episode, which appeared Sunday, was a white-knuckle journey through Rue’s bottoming out after a long period of relapse. In one of the most intense hours of television I’ve ever seen, Rue, suffering from a debilitating opiate withdrawal, escapes her mother, the cops and eventually what appears to be sexual enslavement, but still can’t outrun her demons.
It’s a visceral and unnerving screen depiction of addiction, and there really aren’t enough acting awards to properly recognize what Zendaya achieves in her performance. But the tonal shifts between teen soap-operatics, noirish fantasia and gritty realism tend to diminish the series’ effectiveness, because as the “Euphoria” has progressed, its portrayal of “the kids today” has felt less and less authentic.
The series does have a keen grasp of the juiced-up emotions that can turn the mundanities of high school into heightened melodrama. “Euphoria,” it’s commonly noted, will make anyone above the age of 30 feel older than dirt. (Less remarked upon is how relieved viewers might be to have exited a phase of life in which every social gathering had apocalyptic stakes and all formative traumas were broadcast on social media.)
But “Euphoria” follows the long Hollywood tradition of teenaged characters being played by actors who are in their mid-20s, which at that age makes a huge difference. Watch “Euphoria” and see if the characters actually remind you of real teenagers, who tend to be funny, awkward, clever, sincere and, if they actually do party, pretty discreet.
That’s a bigger “if” than “Euphoria” would have us believe. Study after study has indicated teenagers today consume drugs and alcohol less frequently than earlier generations did. They also have sex later and less often and stay home more than teens at any time in the last 40 years. “Euphoria” is the same story about naughty, troubled kids we’ve been hearing for generations, only with updated music and admittedly intoxicating imagery.
Levinson, who is in his late 30s, has said the series was inspired in part by his own experiences with addiction. Which makes “Euphoria” a show nominally about teenagers, acted by 20somethings, and made and watched by older millennials who are mainly reminiscing about their own lives. The actual kids, if they’re paying attention, may wonder what’s gotten into the adults.
