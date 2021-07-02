In the great 2010 documentary “Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work,” the legendary comic, then 75, confessed her greatest fear: an empty calendar.
A blank space meant nobody wanted her that day. Survival, for her, meant staying busy. So whether it was giving a keynote at a plum corporate engagement or cutting the ribbon at a used car dealership, she’d take the gig if the money was right.
Like a shark, she swam so she wouldn’t sink.
Rivers is never mentioned in the new HBO series “Hacks,” but she’s the clear inspiration for one of its female protagonists, the comedian Debra Vance (Jean Smart).
Debra, we learn, was a trailblazing star of standup and television in the 1970s and ‘80s, who almost became the first woman to host a late-night network show. Now in her 70s, creatively stagnant and decades past her prime, she coasts comfortably on her name recognition and vast riches.
“Hacks,” a recent word-of-mouth hit whose first season is available in full on the HBO Max streaming service, places Debra in a Rivers-like sink/swim scenario: Her long-running Las Vegas performance residency is on the verge of being taken away as time and the culture leave her behind.
To freshen her material, an agent pairs Debra with a 20-something comedy writer, Ava (Hannah Einbinder), recently unemployed after tweeting a tasteless joke that has gotten her, as they say, canceled.
Ava decamps to Vegas, where, amidst tacky splendor, she attempts to put her own career back together from inside a showbiz operation that feels as if it exists in a different century, because it basically does.
There’s predictable generational friction. Superficially, the series could be understood as a Baby Boomer versus Gen Z case study. Young people are entitled, old people don’t understand social media, etc. Obviously, the two women don’t get along or click creatively at first, until of course, gradually, they do.
This pretty straightforward mismatched-buddy-comedy framework asks an easy narrative question: can an old pro learn some new tricks? Can, in Debra’s case, a comedian who hides her vulnerability behind an act she’s been doing on autopilot adapt to a more contemporary, introspective style?
The premise also allows series creators Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky, all of whom worked on “Broad City,” to explore the evolution of comedy from Debra’s era to Ava’s. Ava is dismissive of Debra’s wry one-liners.
“Traditional joke structure is very male,” Ava says, not incorrectly. Setup, delivery, punchline — in, out, over. Apply whichever analogy comes to mind.
Debra is equally unimpressed with Ava’s absurdist “thought poem” comedy, whose quality the younger comic measures as inversely related to how many people actually laugh at it. Ava tries to explain one of her jokes: “I had a horrible nightmare that I got a voicemail.” Debra observes, also correctly, that if a joke requires an explanation, it’s not really funny.
If this all sounds a little too niche and insider-ish to connect broadly, that’s a fair criticism.
But across its 10 tightly paced and easily digestible half-hour episodes, “Hacks” widens into a more relatable and insightful examination of friendship, aging and human connection against the backdrop of an uncaring marketplace.
Debra built her empire in the face of relentless sexism, from which her age and stature still don’t protect her.
She crawled so women like Ava could run. But did Debra stop enjoying her money and power long enough to hold doors open for other women? And was she ever obligated to? And is her survival in a male-dominated industry worth the artistic and moral compromises it has required of her?
Another valid question: How did we sleep on Jean Smart for so long?
Following memorable supporting roles in prestige shows such as “Fargo,” “Legion,” “Watchmen” and, more recently, “Mare of Easttown,” Smart is long overdue for the type of showcase she gets here, and she’s incandescent.
No joke: If there’s any empty space on your calendar this holiday weekend, consider filling a bit of it with “Hacks.”
