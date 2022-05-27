The HBO film “George Carlin’s American Dream” takes its name from one of the comedian’s most-cited quotes: “It’s called the American Dream,” he once said, “because you have to be asleep to believe it.”
That line, from a 2005 standup special called “Life Is Worth Losing,” is characteristic of Carlin’s later period. It capped off a verbose monologue about politicians who are bought and sold by wealthy interests, an education system designed to produce compliant workers, and consumers who are too sated by commercial media and mass entertainment to think for themselves.
Classic Carlin, in other words. The comic, who died in 2008, remains as relevant as ever, if not more so, a suggestion repeated many times in the two-part documentary, directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, which appeared over the weekend and remains available on the HBO Max streaming service.
With the patience its subject deserves, the filmmakers present Carlin as a flawed, passionate artist whose half-century of searching and reinvention produced a staggering and eternally quotable body of work.
Carlin’s legend had been established decades earlier thanks to his transition, in the late 1960s, from a genial, buttoned-up TV comedian to scruffy, countercultural bomb-thrower. His hair and beard grew out, and his famous “seven dirty words” routine turned him into a free-speech icon.
When that persona became dated, Carlin resisted the path that so often turns older comics into cranks who freeze themselves in time and whine about how sensitive everybody has become. Repulsed by the political rise of social conservatism in the Ronald Reagan era, Carlin transformed again into the figure we remember today: the clear-eyed, curmudgeonly truth teller who’d slay any sacred cow — religion, patriotism, capitalism — that wandered into sight.
“George Carlin’s American Dream” offers the standard mix of archival footage and talking-head commentary, featuring the likes of Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart, Patton Oswalt and Bette Midler. As the comedian W. Kamau Bell puts it: “He’s still talking to us.”
That’s true, except we might not need a nearly four-hour documentary to convince us when all it takes is a few minutes on YouTube, where most of Carlin’s best-known work is widely available (along with plenty of stuff that hasn’t aged all that well, as is the case with any comedian whose career spanned decades).
His posthumus constituency is curiously bipartisan. The shifting political narrative around free speech means he’s probably been cited in takedowns of so-called cancel culture almost as often as his rants against “pro-life” politicians appear in abortion debates, even if Carlin’s actual politics (“99 percent progressive,” his daughter Kelly explains) were never a mystery.
And he only grew more animated and furious with age, as he watched that idea of the American Dream become ever more fanciful, at least to people who were awake. Indeed, here’s another cheerful observation from “Life is Worth Losing:” “Only a nation of unenlightened halfwits could have taken this beautiful place and turned it into what it is today: a shopping mall.”
Carlin described himself as less a cynic than “a disappointed idealist,” to the extent there is a difference. But the longer he persisted, the more despairing he would sound when repeating the same questions he’d been asking for ages.
Why does a wealthy society tolerate so much poverty and inequality? Why is there a war on everything except homelessness? Why do we let men govern women’s bodies? Why do we keep listening to religious charlatans? Why do we buy crap we don’t need with money we don’t have? Why are we often so great as individuals but always so awful in groups?
And we should ask ourselves: why, when an all-time great comedian premised decades of material on the stupidity of our society, are we praising the timelessness of his art when we should be mourning it?
