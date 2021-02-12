The most illuminating observation in “Framing Britney Spears,” the latest installment of the New York Times Presents docu-series on Hulu, is an offhand remark by, of all people, Michael Moore.
Appearing on CNN in 2008, the liberal activist was on the air with Larry King and Anderson Cooper, who were bantering about the sad spectacle of Spears’ public meltdown, which had become a tabloid spectacle thanks to a public custody battle, substance-abuse issues and erratic behavior characteristic of a mental breakdown.
Moore pipes up: “It’d be less sad if we just left her alone. Why don’t we just leave her alone, and let her just go on with her life?” Neither host answers Moore’s not-really-rhetorical question. Because leaving Spears alone would have been unthinkable. There was too much money to be made, too much fun to be had.
At the time, the pop star was supplying endless joke fodder for late-night TV, while almost single-handedly keeping afloat a booming celebrity-gossip mediasphere — TMZ, Perez Hilton and other bottom-feeders — whose herds of camera-wielding stalkers ensured Spears’ eventual unraveling was never really a matter of “if.”
“Framing Britney Spears” covers the before, during and after of the Spears circus, starting with her childhood in rural Louisiana and her years in the trenches of the entertainment industry that would lead her, by the late 1990s, to become the world’s biggest pop star. At the peak of her fame, she was selling millions of albums, performing to arenas full of screaming teenage fans and gazing back at us from the cover of almost every magazine.
As required by the American celebrity industrial complex, Spears’ downfall was just as precipitous as her rise. She was still on the magazines, except they started telling a different story: Spears as a cheating girlfriend, Spears as a bad role model, Spears as a delinquent mother, Spears as (gasp!) a smoker.
Britney’s story could have ended tragically a decade ago, but it somehow got even stranger after most of the media moved on. For the past 13 years, her personal and business affairs have been under a conservatorship run mostly by her father, Jamie Spears.
This is a little-understood arrangement that, as the film explains, is typically put in place for people who are elderly or incapacitated. It’s an unusual and perhaps unprecedented arrangement for someone like Spears, who is 39 and still productive, starring until 2019 in a highly lucrative Las Vegas performance residency.
But as her legal and private issues become ever more inscrutable, Britney has gone silent, communicating occasionally via social media to devoted fans (now organized into a #FreeBritney movement), but otherwise staying out of sight.
And who could blame her? The archival footage assembled by director Samantha Stark is, from the incrementally-more-enlightened hindsight of the #MeToo era, bone-chilling. It’s at least a sign of progress that business-as-usual media behavior in the 2000s is now easily perceivable as the cruelty it always was.
We see a 2003 interview where, with a straight face, Diane Sawyer asked Spears to respond to a threat from the wife of Maryland’s then-governor to shoot the singer because of the example she was setting for young girls.
While the visibly disturbed star searches for an answer, Sawyer demands to know what Spears did to break the heart of her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake. Neither Timberlake nor any other male celebrity of that era was ever held to the same ridiculous double standard as Spears — oversexualized by the industry, then attacked by the media for being insufficiently virginal.
There’s also a nasty 2006 interview where Matt Lauer (later fired from the “Today” show for a variety of alleged sexual abuses) grills Britney about her parenting skills until she collapses in tears, pleading to be left alone.
She was not left alone. This was vile stuff, and it all happened right in front of us: The torment of a fragile human being, whose suffering was instigated, presented and consumed for entertainment. Everyone, at the very least, owes her an apology.
