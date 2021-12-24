What if the best Christmas song wasn’t even directly about Christmas? Was neither holly nor jolly? Did not evoke roasting chestnuts, silvery bells or nose-nipping wintry air, but rather “the smell of hospitals in winter”?
What if it wasn’t a shimmering yuletide classic sung by Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole or even Mariah Carey, but was instead the third most popular song (per Spotify streaming numbers) by a reasonably well-regarded, mid-tier 1990s alt-rock act?
And yet, what if the song was so perfect when it was written that it has taken the world a quarter-century to catch up? Yes, this year you can keep all of your “Little Drummer Boys” and “Jingle Bells” and “All I Want for Christmases.” The only song that interests me this holiday is “A Long December,” by the California band Counting Crows.
In 1996, the band released its second album, “Recovering the Satellites,” a subdued follow-up to the massively successful “August and Everything After,” which featured “Mr. Jones,” a bouncy hit so big it threatened to suffocate the group.
“Satellites” was more of a grower whose most enduring song is a vulnerable, late-album ballad about disappointment and remorse during the holidays.
“A Long December” is so ambivalent about its proximity to the holidays that it doesn’t mention Christmas, New Year’s, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or even Boxing Day, which is why, for many of us whose mandatory seasonal cheerfulness gets a little harder to perform each year, it’s kind of perfect.
The music critic Steve Hyden, writing recently on uproxx.com, placed “A Long December” in the narrow but poignant category of songs “about going to the town where you grew up during the holidays and realizing that you no longer belong there.”
We at least know it’s the end of the year, because Counting Crows’ famously dreadlocked frontman, Adam Duritz, begins the song by informing us over plaintive piano chords and an accordion melody that it’s been “a long December, and there’s reason to believe maybe this year will be better than the last.”
From there, he sketches a narrative about loneliness, regret and tentative uplift.
Duritz has said he wrote the song after spending time with a friend who was hit by a car (hence, “hospitals in winter”).
But apart from some Los Angeles-specific imagery — “It’s one more day up in the canyons, and it’s one more night in Hollywood” — he remains vague on the reason for his optimism and whether it’s even sincere.
The creeping season stokes an unnamed sadness: “I guess the winter makes you laugh a little slower, makes you talk a little lower about the things you could not show her.” He yearns for absolution for sins either too distant to recall or or too numerous to name: “If you think that I could be forgiven, I wish you would.”
He sings warmly of “the way the light attaches to a girl,” and pleads for her to join him in California.
By the song’s end and before a properly anthemic “Hey Jude”-esque “na-na-nah-nah” coda, he’s reminded himself to visit the ocean, alone or otherwise, and to “hold on to these moments as they pass.”
Most of the song’s lingering power is in the ambiguity of its hopefulness.
Because why might next year be better than this one? Is it because it can’t get worse? Did Duritz subconsciously predict the events of the early 2020s?
For millennials who have grown up with “A Long December” — plus far more than their share of generational angst, economic trauma, political turmoil, impending climate doom, etc. — the line that probably resonates deeper is when Duritz mentions “the feeling that it’s all a lot of oysters and no pearls.”
A cynic will hear an entire cold worldview packed into that phrase, with a lifetime of reasons to agree.
But by middle age, many of us are lucky enough to know that while an oyster might not contain a perfect glistening pearl, it can still taste pretty good if you learn to savor it before the moment passes.
