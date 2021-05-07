Over the weekend in Liverpool, England, a few thousand people crowded into a warehouse for a dance party, maskless, to groove and sweat without abandon to throbbing techno music.
That alone isn’t unique; underground raves have happened in the cities across the world in defiance of lockdown orders. But the Liverpool event was a legal experiment to test whether large gatherings could safely resume in places where the COVID-19 infection rates are relatively low.
It’s exciting news for people who miss their social lives. Also, thinking about it almost makes me dry heave. Because — real talk? — I’m not really ready for this to end.
I don’t mean COVID-19, of course. Let’s obviously eradicate that, to the extent possible. But can we keep social distancing? Or can we at least talk about the things some of us will miss once we begin the Great Resumption, or the Roaring 20s or whatever we decide to call what happens next?
Of course, the past year has been awful for all kinds of reasons I don’t need to list. But for the (at least) one-third of Americans who identify as introverts, this was what we’ve been training for. A year of no social obligations has been a godsend for many of us, and it only took a global plague to make it happen.
Those of us who make up reasons to not go out will soon lose the ultimate stay-at-home excuse. “Gosh, I’d love to come to your off-hours work get-together, toddler’s birthday party, extended-family holiday gathering and/or gender-reveal potluck, but, you know, COVID.”
We have the virus to thank for our vanquished Netflix queues and couch-cushion butt grooves, but also the absence of guilt or FOMO this amount of home-bound sloth and passivity would typically induce.
COVID removed personal agency from any decision that would have thrust us into the world. Afraid life has been passing you by? You can’t carpe that diem anyway, what with the whole world being shut down, so why worry?
Anyone who enjoys working from home has other reasons to dread a return to “normal.” Remember how fun it was getting up early to scrape ice from the windshield of an idling car, then sitting in traffic in order to be seen at a desk by 9 a.m. to perform work that can be accomplished easily online?
A Gallup survey in January found that 44 percent of remotely employed Americans prefer to stay that way, compared to 39 percent who miss the office.
And the American Psychological Association reported in late 2020 that about half of the nation’s adults, vaccinated or otherwise, were uneasy about readjusting to the in-person aspects of their pre-pandemic lives.
Those numbers are striking, but it still feels wrong saying any of this out loud. New York Magazine ran a story last month about people fearing the return to normalcy, and most of the subjects interviewed wouldn’t give their names.
That’s probably because some privilege is baked into the premise. Happiness in quarantine requires a unique set of circumstances. In my absurdly lucky case, it’s remote work, no kids, a new relationship and the world’s best dog (no offense to your dog).
One byproduct of that good fortune is a form of pandemic thrivers’ guilt, which we’re probably better off not mentioning. Dreading the small talk that awaits you at a reopened office, for instance, means you’ve been able to keep a job.
But it’s also possible something darker is happening, some not-yet-understood long-term collective damage from a year-plus of near-isolation. Researchers studying the 1918 influenza pandemic have likened its aftermath to a collective post-traumatic stress disorder that lingered for a decade and impacted up to 40 percent of the world’s population.
Some psychologists now warn prolonged social distancing can produce a “cave syndrome” whose effects are similar to agoraphobia, the fear of open or crowded spaces. For introverts, that means intensified versions of anxieties that already exist.
Which means the longer we stay shut in, the harder it’s going to be to leave — and the likelier some of us will realize we should be careful what we wish for.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.