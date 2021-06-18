The word “pandemic” is never uttered during “Inside,” the new Netflix special from comedian Bo Burnham.
Neither for that matter are “COVID,” “coronavirus,” “quarantine” or “social distance.”
But they go without saying. Just as the world is opening back up, Burnham has released a piece of art that feels perfectly representative of a moment in time. Since that moment is in the quite recent past, viewers’ appetites for “Inside” will depend very much on their own experiences during the past 15 months and their eagerness to revisit that emotional space.
Burnham’s pandemic year, we learn, was spent mostly in isolation, where in a single room he wrote, recorded, produced and edited “Inside,” which is a comedy special, kind of. He performs about a dozen songs, with artfully shot videos, to a nonexistent (or at least abstract) audience, separated by spoken word and visual segments. “Inside” spends a lot of time in this cramped space, but its real setting is Burnham’s own head, whose contours we come to know intimately.
Burnham’s primary medium is musical comedy, which is another way of saying he’s not for everyone. His version of the form deals increasingly with the emotional exhaustion of a young, Extremely Online life, a condition COVID did not cause but surely exacerbated.
Burnham has some authority in this area. As one of the first viral YouTube stars, he became famous as a teenager for jokey songs that drew huge audiences circa the onset of the Funny Or Die era of online comedy in the late aughts.
He found subsequent success as a stage comedian before stepping back to direct standup specials for other comics, then wrote and directed the acclaimed indie film “Eighth Grade.” (By the end of “Inside,” we’ve learned Burnham’s sabbatical from live performance was prompted by onstage panic attacks and various mental-health struggles.)
That filmmaking sensibility elevates a track such as “White Woman’s Instagram,” where he cleverly recreates the type of influencer cheese described in the lyrics: “A poem written in the sand / Fresh-fallen snow on the ground / A golden retriever in a flower crown ... Is it heaven, or is it just a white woman’s Instagram?”
But like many of the songs here, “Instagram” goes mostly for the lowest-hanging jokes. “Facetime With My Mom (Tonight)” is about how older people are bad with smartphones. “Sexting” is about the awkward mediation of romance through technology. “30” is about how when you turn 30, your friends suddenly all have babies.
Plenty of comedians have mined these subjects for rich material, but Burnham only occasionally digs below their surfaces. One standout piece, “How the World Works” is a parody educational children’s-show song in which Burnam duets with a sock puppet, Socko, who cheerfully spins a quasi-Marxist narrative of genocidal exploitation and predatory wealth accumulation.
Why, Socko wonders, do rich white people, such as Burnham, “insist on seeing every socio-political conflict through the myopic lens of your own self-actualization?” Several versions of this question appear throughout “Inside,” but remain unanswered.
Later, Burnham starts singing a song about unpaid internships, that scourge of the millennial intellectual labor force. A few jokes land before the image freezes and he delivers a response video to his own song, then several reactions to his reaction. (It actually makes sense when you see it.)
Before all the metatext collapses under its own weight, Burnham says in passing: “Self-awareness doesn’t absolve anybody of anything.”
And there you have it, the thesis. Burnham’s humor is propelled by an intense, deprecating self-awareness: of his whiteness, of his privilege, of his past “problematic” material, of his comedy’s ultimate significance in the vast “content” marketplace. A lot of it is funny, but if that self-awareness is all we see, and if self-awareness alone has no intrinsic virtue, what are we actually doing here?
There’s much to admire about “Inside,” particularly Burnham’s visual aplomb and single-minded dedication to his work. (At the very least, he used his pandemic year more productively than most of us did.) But its core feels elusive, maybe even empty. Which, come to think of it, might make “Inside” the perfect digital artifact for our time.
