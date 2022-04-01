It speaks to the power of representation that by now, millions of people know “CODA” is an acronym for “child of deaf adults” and also how to applaud in American Sign Language.
That’s because the second-biggest surprise at the Academy Awards on Sunday was actually a nice one: the upset Best Picture win for “CODA.” This modest, independently produced, intimate family drama in recent weeks leapfrogged its bigger-budgeted fellow nominees to become the dark-horse success story of Hollywood’s awards season.
Earlier in the night, Troy Kotsur became the first deaf man to win an acting Oscar, accepting a Best Supporting Actor statue for his performance as a hardworking fisherman in coastal Massachusetts and delivering a funny, heartfelt acceptance speech through an ASL interpreter.
One of his costars is Marlee Matlin, who in the 1980s became the first deaf person to win an Academy Award in any category. She had refused to do the movie if hearing actors were cast as deaf characters, which is fairly common. She and Kotsur play the parents of a teen girl named Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones), who is the only hearing member of her family.
“CODA,” available on the Apple TV+ streaming platform, is a familiar-feeling coming-of-age story in which Ruby struggles to see a future beyond her role as the hearing-world interpreter for her parents and her older brother, Leo (newcomer Daniel Durant).
In the Rossis’ difficult, low-margin business of catching and selling fish, they literally cannot survive without her, as most of the family’s commerce is conducted verbally. Understanding her indispensability to the family’s livelihood, she sees no option apart from sticking around after high school.
But by chance, Ruby takes an elective music class and discovers she is a gifted singer. Her choir teacher (Eugenio Derbez) urges her to hone her talent and audition for a coveted spot in the Berklee College of Music. The irony is not lost on her family. Her mother signs, heartbreakingly but also cruelly, “If I was blind, would you become a painter?”
These unique emotional and physical obligations heighten the stakes for formative milestones that are difficult anyway: finding yourself simultaneously embarrassed by and protective of your family, discovering your potential, chasing a dream at odds with your upbringing, deciding whether to leave home.
“CODA,” which remakes the 2014 French movie “La Famille Bélier,” also won an adapted-screenplay Oscar for director Sian Heder’s script. That screenplay wraps complicated questions about identity, accessibility and actualization in the timeless packaging of a feel-good, objectively delightful popcorn movie.
The genre is “Yeah, but couldn’t we all use a big hug right now?” It is an almost “Ted Lasso”-like experience that dares you not to enjoy it. (They had me at “climaxes with the performance of a classic Joni Mitchell song.”)
As such, the inevitable but minor backlash against its Best Picture triumph is that “CODA” might not be an enduring, pedigreed work of capital-C Cinema in the way that fellow nominees such as “The Power of the Dog,” “Drive My Car” and “Licorice Pizza” probably are. Its historical significance is likely to be representational rather than artistic.
Granted, “CODA” is such a straightforward and satisfying crowd-pleaser that each of its emotional beats lands like a smack across the face (sorry, couldn’t resist).
So of course Ruby is going to follow her heart and turn away from her family at the worst possible time. Of course they’re going to reconcile right before the big performance. Of course she’s going to get over her nerves and nail her audition. Of course she’s going to find a way to include her family in her success.
But danged if “CODA” doesn’t hit its notes flawlessly. It’s a familiar tune, sung (and signed) to near perfection.
